Today Drew Holden had a thread revisiting past media coverage of Kyle Rittenhouse that doubled as a lit of potential defendants in possible upcoming defamation lawsuits. The shameless lies and distortions that came from so much of the media just served as more examples for why trust in that profession is at an all-time low. But we need to look no further than Joe Biden for a prime example of a public figure who has also spread misinformation and lies about this case:

Don’t forget, Biden labeled a 17-year old Rittenhouse a “white supremacist.” Beyond shameful. pic.twitter.com/G1mA7XLqHj — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) November 19, 2021

Add it all up and some lawsuits could be on the way. Glenn Beck has offered to help Rittenhouse do just that:

I will donate money to Kyle Rittenhouse so he can sue the CRAP out of corporate media. pic.twitter.com/bVAekXWN9D — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) November 19, 2021

If there’s any instance that demands the media be held accountable, it’s this case.

The “corporate” media destroyed Richard Jewell’s life as well. Another guy, destroyed by the feckless @FBI and their vicious accomplices in the press. They ruin lives as a sick hobby. https://t.co/8xgF3Zih06 — Sheryl Pureblood #rescue #loveofcountry (@sav01) November 19, 2021

Stay tuned.

