Today Drew Holden had a thread revisiting past media coverage of Kyle Rittenhouse that doubled as a lit of potential defendants in possible upcoming defamation lawsuits. The shameless lies and distortions that came from so much of the media just served as more examples for why trust in that profession is at an all-time low. But we need to look no further than Joe Biden for a prime example of a public figure who has also spread misinformation and lies about this case:

Add it all up and some lawsuits could be on the way. Glenn Beck has offered to help Rittenhouse do just that:

Trending

If there’s any instance that demands the media be held accountable, it’s this case.

Stay tuned.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Glenn BeckKenoshaKyle RittenhouseWisconsin

Recommended Twitchy Video