Once the not-guilty verdict was handed down in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, we knew it was time to hunker down immediately and brace for media outrage.

We also knew that it was time to keep a close eye on Thread King Drew Holden’s Twitter feed:

So have we. And now it’s here.

And it’s even better than we hoped it would be:

Trending

Of course, in any thread about willful deception and heinous lies, you’ve got to leave some room for politicians. Drew Holden did, of course:

And no thread would be complete without the blue-checks:

It’s still just scratching the surface, but Drew Holden is only one man.

A permanent stain on our media, our government, and our ostensible intellectual betters.

Everyone who played a part in the sliming of Kyle Rittenhouse had better hold onto their wallets, because they deserve to pay for their sins through the nose.

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Aaron BlakeAfrican American Policy ForumAna NavarroAPAssociated PressAyanna PressleyBeto O'RourkeBrian Tyler CohenCBS MorningsCBS NewsChris MurphyCNNdefamationDon BeyerDonald TrumpDrew HoldenEric SwalwellGreg DoucetteHakeem JeffriesIlhan OmarJamaal BowmanJennifer RubinJoe Bidenjournalismjoy reidKyle RittenhouseKyle Rittenhouse trialLaurence TribelibelMax BootmediaMSNBCNew York (magazine)new york timesnprPolitifactReutersThe Daily BeastUSA TodayWashington PostYamiche Alcindor

Recommended Twitchy Video