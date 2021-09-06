Let Newsweek editor-at-large Naveed Jamali be clear: just because the Taliban is not allowing private charter planes to evacuate American citizens and Afghan allies doesn’t mean that the Taliban is trying to keep American citizens and Afghan allies from leaving Afghanistan.

Just hear him out:

Just because the passengers on Glenn Beck’s chartered evacuation flights aren’t allowed to leave doesn’t mean the Taliban are making them stay or anything.

It’s just an impasse, guys! Nothing to worry about.

Jamali held back some details, all right. Like the detail that preventing people from leaving Afghanistan is denying them exit.

Just brilliant stuff.

You can evacuate anytime you like, but you can never leave.

We thought that was obvious, but then again, we’re not Newsweek editors-at-large. So.

Oh. Well, we must admit, we hadn’t considered other possible methods of evacuation.

Enterprise will pick them up!

That won’t stop him from trying, though.

