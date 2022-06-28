On Monday, the January 6 Committee announced a surprise hearing with a surprise witness whose identity must be kept secret over security concerns:

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Jan. 6 panel calls surprise hearing Tuesday to present new evidence, provides no other details. — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) June 27, 2022

The committee “refused to divulge what additional evidence they planned to present on Tuesday or who would be testifying, saying that the panel was concerned for the security of its witnesses”:

The January 6 committee "refused to divulge what additional evidence they planned to present on Tuesday or who would be testifying, saying that the panel was concerned for the security of its witnesses." 👀 https://t.co/EYYmtyPCen — Mark Follman (@markfollman) June 27, 2022

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean tweeted, it “BETTER BE A BIG DEAL”:

BETTER BE A BIG DEAL: There was only one surprise witness during the Senate Watergate Committee hearings. On July 16, 1973 an unannounced witness appeared: Alex Butterfield, who testified to Nixon’s secret taping system — forever changing history! — John W. Dean (@JohnWDean) June 27, 2022

And Dan Rather called it a “who shot J.R.?” moment:

I remember the anticipation over “Who shot J.R.?” It’s like tomorrow’s surprise witness at the January 6 hearings: “Who sabotaged American democracy?” (I mean we already know, but still, get the popcorn ready!) — Dan Rather (@DanRather) June 28, 2022

And the envelope please. . .

The mystery witness is “Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows”:

NEW: Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and a witness to many critical events and conversations, is expected to testify publicly on Tuesday before the 1/6 Committee.

w/ @ZcohenCNN & @AnnieGrayerCNN

confirming @PunchbowlNews. — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) June 28, 2022

We suspect we’ll hear more about pardons:

Today's witness before the @January6thCmte will be Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump's chief of staff Mark Meadows. Hutchinson revealed the pardon requests from GOP lawmakers, details of the alternate elector scheme, saw Meadows burn docs and more. https://t.co/ja60pBIvtJ — Brandi Buchman (@Brandi_Buchman) June 28, 2022

So, does she meet Dean’s “BIG DEAL STANDARD”? If not, the committee may have shot themselves in the foot. Again:

“BIG DEAL STANDARD: The January 6 Committee is dealing with a very high historical standard in springing a surprise hearing and witness tomorrow. If it is not really important information it’s going to hurt the credibility of this committee! Cancel now if you can’t match!”

BIG DEAL STANDARD: The January 6 Committee is dealing with a very high historical standard in springing a surprise hearing and witness tomorrow. If it is not really important information it’s going to hurt the credibility of this committee! Cancel now if you can’t match! — John W. Dean (@JohnWDean) June 27, 2022

Tune in at 1:00 p.m. and find out.

