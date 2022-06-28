On Monday, the January 6 Committee announced a surprise hearing with a surprise witness whose identity must be kept secret over security concerns:

The committee “refused to divulge what additional evidence they planned to present on Tuesday or who would be testifying, saying that the panel was concerned for the security of its witnesses”:

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean tweeted, it “BETTER BE A BIG DEAL”:

And Dan Rather called it a “who shot J.R.?” moment:

And the envelope please. . .

The mystery witness is “Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows”:

We suspect we’ll hear more about pardons:

So, does she meet Dean’s “BIG DEAL STANDARD”? If not, the committee may have shot themselves in the foot. Again:

“BIG DEAL STANDARD: The January 6 Committee is dealing with a very high historical standard in springing a surprise hearing and witness tomorrow. If it is not really important information it’s going to hurt the credibility of this committee! Cancel now if you can’t match!”

Tune in at 1:00 p.m. and find out.

***

Tags: Cassidy HutchinsonDan RatherJanuary 6