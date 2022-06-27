The Supreme Court’s decision that strikes down Roe v. Wade and sends the issue of abortion back to the states continues to cause Democrats to freak out about how the ruling will affect women (however that word is defined). But VP Kamala Harris would like everybody to know what the ruling means “for the life of your son”:

KAMALA: "If you are a parent of sons, do think about what this means for the life of your son and what that will mean in terms of the choices he will have." pic.twitter.com/PFRBDx9bl0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 27, 2022

Criticize Harris all you want, but her ability to toss up a big ol’ word salad is always impressive:

Well, all the young men in our family have seem to make it without getting anyone pregnant before marriage. It’s called being responsible👍🏿 💙🖤💙 — Ginger Ninja (@HappyCamperKat) June 27, 2022

Yep, there’s always a “personal responsibility” lesson that could be taught, not that Dems like Harris ever want to go there.

My mom had 8 kids. 6 were boys. No jail. No unwed babies. All married with families. — I Do Not Concede (@babysgramma) June 27, 2022

Yes, because thinking about the potential consequences of ones choices is a bad thing. 🥴 — Jason W. (@cobalt5050) June 27, 2022

Apparently that’s a bad thing in the view of Democrats like Harris.

Kamala out here propping up guys who don't want to take responsibility for children they help create. How thoughtful of her. https://t.co/Id5ISB554R — KatLadyNE (@KatLadyNE) June 28, 2022

Is Harris giving up the game here?

She accidentally reveals that abortion is the greatest benefit to men. https://t.co/T2jh6RDGeU — 2 + 2 = 4 (@PGtwentytwo) June 27, 2022

Great message. “Your son might have to take responsibility for a child of his. We can’t have that. Better that he pressure her to abort.” It’s a sick world view. https://t.co/zr2cvIs7dW — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) June 27, 2022

It really is, and in November the Democrats might find out for many reasons why the majority of Americans don’t support their twisted views on many, many issues.

***

