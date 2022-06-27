The Supreme Court’s decision that strikes down Roe v. Wade and sends the issue of abortion back to the states continues to cause Democrats to freak out about how the ruling will affect women (however that word is defined). But VP Kamala Harris would like everybody to know what the ruling means “for the life of your son”:

Criticize Harris all you want, but her ability to toss up a big ol’ word salad is always impressive:

Yep, there’s always a “personal responsibility” lesson that could be taught, not that Dems like Harris ever want to go there.

Apparently that’s a bad thing in the view of Democrats like Harris.

Is Harris giving up the game here?

It really is, and in November the Democrats might find out for many reasons why the majority of Americans don’t support their twisted views on many, many issues.

