One of the greatest orators the Biden administration has to offer was on MSNBC with Joy Reid discussing future Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. As usual, Vice President Kamala Harris had some, er, interesting things to say:

.@VP Harris always sounds like she forgot to do her homework pic.twitter.com/ljDl1QlDiH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 20, 2022

Harris has trouble even in discussions with the friendliest of interviewers.

Joy joy joy joy. LOLOL https://t.co/n8CAOhCvDw — Rocky (@wavechaser2024) June 20, 2022

Was Harris playing off Reid’s first name? She needed to make that clearer (cue eye roll).

I think she may have grade schooler in charge of the teleprompter. “Space is big” is a personal fav — Holden Caulfield (@VigiaFinca) June 20, 2022

Harris’ space discussions are among her finest.

***

