Vice President Kamala Harris can barely string a sentence together, but for some reason, she continues to get trotted out to weigh in on important issues.

Well, the abortion debate is nothing if not an important issue, and Harris has some thoughts on it. In this video, she sums up why it’s absolutely crucial that Roe v. Wade be preserved for posterity:

Kamala Harris says that overturning Roe v. Wade would be on an assault on the right "to live and love without interference from the government." pic.twitter.com/IoNdQYO38n — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 19, 2022

If the Supreme Court issues a ruling that effectively overturns Roe v. Wade, “it would be a direct assault on the fundamental right to self-determination, to live and love without interference from the government. At its core, this is about our future as a nation, about whether we live in a country where the government can interfere in personal decisions.”

First of all, who is she talking to?

I loved this episode of @VeepHBO when Gary set the camera up in the wrong place and everyone was too afraid to tell Selena about it. https://t.co/KCbchudopb — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) May 19, 2022

Second of all, her “live and love” stuff makes it sound like she thinks she’s arguing in favor of gay marriage, which has been upheld by SCOTUS already and isn’t really at risk of going anywhere. And what about the unborn’s fundamental right to live and love (and be loved)?

Aborted babies do not live and killing them is the very opposite of love. https://t.co/m44pp8shzw — Mritw (@MikeRITW) May 19, 2022

Third of all, since when does she care about the government interfering in personal decisions? She had no problems whatsoever with government interference in personal decisions when it came to COVID, for example.

Their complete lack of self awareness is breathtaking! — Roberto Ball (@RobertoBall13) May 19, 2022

Isn't she part of the admin that tried forcing ALL Americans to comply with their wishes? Yeah. Don't forget who these people really are. They showed you. — Mike Elium (@Death2Egos) May 19, 2022

Wait, one of the chief proponents of massive government interference in everyday lives is saying the government shouldn't be involved in personal health decisions ?? Is this the twilight zone ?? — Bourbon Buster (@AngryPanda847) May 19, 2022

And fourth, and most importantly, of all, why, for the love of God, is she here?

It's so weird to hear politicians lament opposition to abortion as a threat to the future, when abortion LITERALLY MURDERS THE FUTURE. https://t.co/9otN7Qkqnw — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) May 19, 2022

It is weird. And they do it constantly.

…and that time is every day. — NotHammerNation19 (@NotHammerNation) May 19, 2022

