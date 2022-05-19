Vice President Kamala Harris can barely string a sentence together, but for some reason, she continues to get trotted out to weigh in on important issues.

Well, the abortion debate is nothing if not an important issue, and Harris has some thoughts on it. In this video, she sums up why it’s absolutely crucial that Roe v. Wade be preserved for posterity:

If the Supreme Court issues a ruling that effectively overturns Roe v. Wade, “it would be a direct assault on the fundamental right to self-determination, to live and love without interference from the government. At its core, this is about our future as a nation, about whether we live in a country where the government can interfere in personal decisions.”

First of all, who is she talking to?

Second of all, her “live and love” stuff makes it sound like she thinks she’s arguing in favor of gay marriage, which has been upheld by SCOTUS already and isn’t really at risk of going anywhere. And what about the unborn’s fundamental right to live and love (and be loved)?

Third of all, since when does she care about the government interfering in personal decisions? She had no problems whatsoever with government interference in personal decisions when it came to COVID, for example.

And fourth, and most importantly, of all, why, for the love of God, is she here?

It is weird. And they do it constantly.

