We already know that Vice President Kamala Harris can whip up a word salad with the best of ’em, but she’s also quite quotable on the philosophy front.

Grabien News founder Tom Elliott has put together another great supercut that was inspired by “failed philosopher” Kamala Harris:

Duuuude. Socrates, Plato and Descartes have got nothing on Kamala Harris… when it comes to causing people to roll their eyes.

A scene from Billy Madison cones to mind. pic.twitter.com/HrqrzLxPgX — Stephen Nelson (@stephen10nelson) March 25, 2022

The gift that keeps on giving https://t.co/L2ItagxH50 — Jeremy Apfel (@jeremy_apfel) March 25, 2022

“The significance of the passage of time.” Nobody can make comments that sound like they could be the titles of 1970s progressive rock albums like the VP!

