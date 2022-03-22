We’ve thought about it for a while, and we honestly can’t remember the last time Kamala Harris said anything coherent. In saying that, we are, of course, suggesting that she was coherent at some point in the past. But yeah, we can’t remember when that was. Has to have been a long time ago.

Well, Kamala’s gone off the rails several times just over the past few months. The past few weeks and days, even. We could comb back through our posts and highlight them for you … or we could just let X Strategies LLC senior digital strategist Greg Price do all the heavy lifting and share his fantastic work like so:

I made a compilation video of Kamala Harris world salads. I apologize or you're welcome. pic.twitter.com/vTl5qZGHcP — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 21, 2022

Some out there may call that video blursed. But you have nothing to be sorry for, Greg. You’re doing the Lord’s work.

This is easy. Try putting together a two-minute video of her being coherent. https://t.co/gbUBWiQkYE — SoothingDave (@SoothingDave) March 22, 2022

Hey, man. We understand why you’d make such a request, but you still need to be realistic. It’s a pretty tall order. We’re not even sure the Lord himself could put that one together.

Anyway, Greg, thank you. Thank you from the bottoms of our hearts.

And I thought the constitution protected us from cruel and unusual punishment… — Swedish Canary 🇺🇸 🇨🇦 🇺🇦 🌻 (@SwedishCanary) March 22, 2022

Nothing cruel and unusual about schadenfreude. And there is endless schadenfreude to be had when watching and listening to Kamala Harris talk.

Don’t get us wrong: we’re not suggesting that it’s not incredibly disturbing that the woman who’s a mere heartbeat away from the presidency can’t seem to string words together any better than Joe Biden. Because it is, in fact, incredibly disturbing. Not to mention embarrassing and humiliating and just downright terrible.

That said, when you’ve been handed the lemons that America was handed when Joe Biden was nominated and swept into the White House, you’ve got to do the best you can to make lemonade. So, folks … drink up!

