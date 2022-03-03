President Biden’s week so far has included returning from Delaware to the White House on Monday and later giving some remarks on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That was followed Tuesday by delivering the State of the Union address and then on Wednesday heading to Wisconsin and Minnesota to tout the infrastructure law. Each of those three days featured Biden delivering a “science” lesson to the masses. Greg Price recapped the week in presidential “science” so far (and the week isn’t over yet):

“Science” turns on a dime:

null
null

And yet the Biden White House is baffled as to why most of the country stopped listening to their “science” lectures?

null

If anybody can find Dr. Fauci, please ask him what he thinks of all this.

What will Thursday bring? This, for one thing:

