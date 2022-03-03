President Biden’s week so far has included returning from Delaware to the White House on Monday and later giving some remarks on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That was followed Tuesday by delivering the State of the Union address and then on Wednesday heading to Wisconsin and Minnesota to tout the infrastructure law. Each of those three days featured Biden delivering a “science” lesson to the masses. Greg Price recapped the week in presidential “science” so far (and the week isn’t over yet):

Welp, I had to update the meme because the science just keeps changing. pic.twitter.com/kE2orGdQBj — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 2, 2022

“Science” turns on a dime:





And yet the Biden White House is baffled as to why most of the country stopped listening to their “science” lectures?

If anybody can find Dr. Fauci, please ask him what he thinks of all this.

The science has changed. Pray I do not change it further. 😉 — Benedict White (@BenedictMPWhite) March 2, 2022

Latest science: masks required when alone in public, when anywhere near a minor union-controlled asset, but forbidden when hanging out with the elderly. https://t.co/oNWfVLpitp — Peter St Onge (@profstonge) March 3, 2022

I sense a pattern here, I just can’t put my finger on it? 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/xhzgWkoxGF — Luis Diaz (@ladiaz15) March 3, 2022

What will Thursday bring? This, for one thing:

It’s time to stop the COVID theater. Today, the Senate will be voting on my resolution to end the COVID national state of emergency. I hope my colleagues join me again today and give the American people their lives back. https://t.co/TiWFCMwJEy — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) March 3, 2022

***

Related:

‘Journos are broken’: CBS morning show host says it was ‘a little jarring’ to see maskless people interacting at Biden’s SOTU

Jen Psaki denies U.S. Capitol dropping mask mandate has something to do with Biden’s SOTU speech tomorrow

THERE it is! Multiple blue state announcements about masks in schools drop just in time for Biden’s SOTU

Recommended Twitchy Video