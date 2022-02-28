Tomorrow night President Biden will deliver the State of the Union address, and just coincidentally the Covid-19 “science” is lining up perfectly. Mask mandates at the U.S. Capitol and White House are being lifted starting tomorrow, and it looks like some blue-state governors are removing some mandates as well, with the announcements taking place just before Biden’s speech:

However, the lifting of those mandates won’t kick in for a couple weeks:

Are these Dems shameless enough to announce that the mandates are being lifted in a couple of weeks, and then extend them after Biden’s speech?

