Tomorrow night President Biden will deliver the State of the Union address, and just coincidentally the Covid-19 “science” is lining up perfectly. Mask mandates at the U.S. Capitol and White House are being lifted starting tomorrow, and it looks like some blue-state governors are removing some mandates as well, with the announcements taking place just before Biden’s speech:

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Governors of California, Oregon and Washington announce end to school mask mandates in mid-March. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) February 28, 2022

BREAKING: California, Washington and Oregon scrap school mask mandates — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 28, 2022

Right on cue!

California, Oregon and Washington have ended school mask mandates the day before Joe Biden’s state of the union address. They lied to you for two years about kids needing to wear masks and then abandoned them for politics. It was never about science. This was totally shameful. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 28, 2022

NY announced an end to mask mandates starting on Wednesday as well — Gregory Lamb II (@lambrosia13) February 28, 2022

BREAKING: Democrats realize their poll numbers are horrendous, launch plan to pretend the past 2 years didn’t happen. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 28, 2022

BREAKING: Blue states remembered midterms are coming up. — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) February 28, 2022

However, the lifting of those mandates won’t kick in for a couple weeks:

None of the elderly people in congress have to wear a mask at the State of the Union, but children have to wear them for two more weeks. https://t.co/9NbgKVy4xE — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 28, 2022

When Spring Break begins https://t.co/3LfM1bkovq — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) February 28, 2022

Are these Dems shameless enough to announce that the mandates are being lifted in a couple of weeks, and then extend them after Biden’s speech?

