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New York Mag: Canadian Rapper Drake Is Following the MAGA Playbook by Releasing Music

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on May 16, 2026
Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File

Drake is a very popular singer and rapper from Canada who has had enormous success. He's also very prolific. On Friday, he released three whole albums. To be truthful, we wouldn't have noticed if New York Magazine hadn't published a piece on it, claiming that Drake "is borrowing from the MAGA playbook of flooding the zone."

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Um, OK. Hershal Pandya, a Vulture staff writer who covers comedy, writes:

“Flooding the zone” is a contemporary mode of propaganda often attributed to the thinking of MAGA political strategist Steve Bannon, which operates based on the belief that controlling the public in the digital age isn’t about feeding them favorable messaging, but rather dominating cycle after news cycle by introducing so much dubious and misguided messaging that they no longer know what to focus on or how to think. If Drake’s first attempt at this was a failure, he’s clearly had extra time to see the Trump administration employ the tactic to great effect, because on May 15, the artist deployed it more successfully when he released three albums on the same day, the long-awaited Iceman, plus the surprise releases Habibti and Maid of Honour. 

Likewise, traditional logic would have said it’s incumbent on Drake to respond to all his high-profile critics to reestablish his rap bona fides, but by virtue of flooding the zone, his responses don’t need to be unimpeachable. On “Make Them Remember,” he raps that LeBron James made his “career off switching teams up,” a thin critique given Drake has faced similar criticisms for hopping between regional sounds. Does it matter, or is it even true, that “100 million streams” of Kendrick Lamar’s vanished, as Drake claims on “Make them Pay?” Unclear. For all his talk on the album about how he won’t forget about people who refused to take sides during his Kendrick beef, the album features his friend 21 Savage, a person who refused to take sides during the Kendrick beef. Individually, each of these inconsistencies matter. Over the course of the album, none of them do. The average listener isn’t going to spend their time scrutinizing all these claims, nor would it be entertaining for them to do so. At a certain point, it all becomes noise.

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So the whole piece is about Drake settling beefs with rapper Kendrick Lamar and others. "In August 2024, a few months after the release of Kendrick Lamar’s diss track 'Not Like Us,' Drake tried to distract the public from his humiliation by data-dumping 100 gigabytes of content onto the internet," which Pandya believes is straight out of the MAGA playbook.

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Where can we get a copy of this MAGA playbook, because we've never heard of releasing albums as MAGA.

***

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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