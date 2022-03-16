For the most part, Vice President Kamala Harris’ first year-plus in the VP’s office has been a cringe-fest, and the fact that “comms shop resets” have been going on from the start of this administration, we’re interested to see the finished product. For now, the current “reset” is reportedly almost complete:

i swear this happens every week pic.twitter.com/6uVNcOIsR8 — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) March 16, 2022

Will a new comms shop make Harris less word salad-y and keep her from laughing at curious times?

NEWS: Kamala's comms shop reset is almost complete

Harris deputy press sec Sabrina Singh is leaving for DoD.

Rachel Palermo is promoted to deputy comms director

Ernesto Apreza is the new deputy press sec.

that & more in West Wing PB w/ @maxwelltani https://t.co/FpukduYnxR — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) March 16, 2022

Of the four most senior communications officials that began with Harris, only one — Herbie Ziskend who has many past relationships in the West Wing — remains.

And the new personnel come with a new strategy from Harris.

More national interviews, for one. — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) March 16, 2022

One strategic difference: After missteps like the one below, Harris and her team have kept doing more interviews–move on to the next thing and flood the zone–rather than becoming more risk-averse. https://t.co/3TavDnvIIr — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) March 16, 2022

NEW: @JamalSimmons46 also sent out an email to all-staff with these staffing changes. pic.twitter.com/tJbc4JNMEy — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) March 16, 2022

From Politico:

Vice President KAMALA HARRIS’ press shop overhaul is almost complete. After months filled with tough headlines, Harris’ communications director left in November. And then her press secretary departed in December. Now, deputy press secretary SABRINA SINGH is leaving for the defense department, the vice president’s office confirmed. Of the four most senior communications officials that began with Harris, only one — HERBIE ZISKEND — remains. The departures and their replacements amount to Harris resetting her press team under new communications director JAMAL SIMMONS.

In reality, there are probably really only a couple of possible “fixes”:

let's be honest, the only "reset" that would end their comms problems would be a new VP. or Kamala never doing another public appearance again. — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) March 16, 2022

To quote Harris herself, “it is time for us to do what we have been doing. And that time is every day.” Maybe Harris’ office is taking that advice seriously, whatever it means.

The only dependable part of her tenure as Vice President. — RufusXavierSarsaparilla (@RufusXavierSar2) March 16, 2022

“Comms resets” we can believe in!

***

Reuters does a ‘fact-check’ of Vice President Kamala Harris’ awkward laughter several days ago

Cue the CACKLE: Kamala Harris presenting her ‘simple truth’ about women being paid less will make you CRINGE and then cringe some more (watch)

WH transcript adds a 3-letter word to clean up Kamala Harris’ comment about Ukraine and NATO

