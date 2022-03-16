For the most part, Vice President Kamala Harris’ first year-plus in the VP’s office has been a cringe-fest, and the fact that “comms shop resets” have been going on from the start of this administration, we’re interested to see the finished product. For now, the current “reset” is reportedly almost complete:

Will a new comms shop make Harris less word salad-y and keep her from laughing at curious times?

From Politico:

Vice President KAMALA HARRIS’ press shop overhaul is almost complete.

After months filled with tough headlines, Harris’ communications director left in November. And then her press secretary departed in December. Now, deputy press secretary SABRINA SINGH is leaving for the defense department, the vice president’s office confirmed.

Of the four most senior communications officials that began with Harris, only one — HERBIE ZISKEND — remains.

The departures and their replacements amount to Harris resetting her press team under new communications director JAMAL SIMMONS.

In reality, there are probably really only a couple of possible “fixes”:

To quote Harris herself, “it is time for us to do what we have been doing. And that time is every day.” Maybe Harris’ office is taking that advice seriously, whatever it means.

“Comms resets” we can believe in!

***


