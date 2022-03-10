Vice President Kamala Harris is in Poland for discussions with leaders in that country about the Ukrainian refugee crisis. However, Harris reportedly won’t be able to make any deals and is there as a symbol of America’s commitment to security in the region:

During Harris’ joint press conference with Poland President Andrzej Duda, the VP once again delivered the cringe by laughing during questions about the Ukrainian refugee crisis:

Trending

Harris just can’t help herself.

And yet the awkward laughter kept coming anyway.

Eventually Harris got down to it… sort of:

Here’s a different clip. Harris just isn’t very good at this:

Yesterday, CNN’s Chris Cillizza asked “is this finally Kamala Harris’ moment?” Clearly the answer is “no.”

***

Related:

Deep thoughts, with Kamala Harris (except nobody can figure out WTF she’s talking about): WATCH her cringiest word salad YET

Kamala Harris says we’ll fight Putin by ‘[continuing] to do what we’ve done,’ which is apparently to string together a random bunch of words [videos]

‘It’s too expensive for working families’: Kamala Harris admits ‘people are struggling’ under Joe Biden

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DudaKamala HarrispolandrefugeesRussiaUkraineVladimir Putin

Recommended Twitchy Video