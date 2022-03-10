Vice President Kamala Harris is in Poland for discussions with leaders in that country about the Ukrainian refugee crisis. However, Harris reportedly won’t be able to make any deals and is there as a symbol of America’s commitment to security in the region:

Huh: “WH officials say [Harris is] not in Poland to make any deals, whether it be on humanitarian aid or the transfer of military equipment. Instead, her role is to serve as an emissary and an emblem of the administration’s commitment to the country” https://t.co/cA3Ui1hr2F — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) March 10, 2022

During Harris’ joint press conference with Poland President Andrzej Duda, the VP once again delivered the cringe by laughing during questions about the Ukrainian refugee crisis:

"A friend in need is a friend indeed," VP Harris says, laughing, in response to a question on refugees from @asmamk

in Poland.

Does not answer whether US will make refugee commitment, or help set up a sustainable intake system. Harris is meeting w/ Polish Pres @AndrzejDuda — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) March 10, 2022

.@VP Harris awkwardly starts laughing when asked about the Ukrainian refugee crisis pic.twitter.com/SIHhiLbK6X — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 10, 2022

Harris just can’t help herself.

Nothing about any of this is funny. https://t.co/2AFDgQFTLo — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) March 10, 2022

And yet the awkward laughter kept coming anyway.

It’s as though she decides to only break out in uncontrollable laughter during the most awkward times. https://t.co/OfzjUGhcZz — Michele Perez Exner (@michelepexner) March 10, 2022

A complete embarrassment. — Steve O’Leary (@sfo9107) March 10, 2022

Eventually Harris got down to it… sort of:

We’re not sending our best pic.twitter.com/n72SkT3vX6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 10, 2022

Here’s a different clip. Harris just isn’t very good at this:

Yesterday, CNN’s Chris Cillizza asked “is this finally Kamala Harris’ moment?” Clearly the answer is “no.”

***

