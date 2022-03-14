President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke Saturday at the DNC winter meeting general session. Biden told the gathered Democrats that they need to keep repeating how great the economy is doing heading into the November midterms. As for Harris, who just returned from her trip to Poland, the VP told Democrats “the United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people in defense of the NATO alliance.”

Enough people thought that sounded like Harris was suggesting Ukraine is a part of NATO that the White House transcript did some cleanup:

Notable “and” inclusion by the WH transcript in Kamala Harris’ remarks to the DNC winter meeting. pic.twitter.com/jvOpBm7lyn — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) March 14, 2022





What a difference an “and” makes.

Best to correct the transcript. Wouldn’t want WW3 to break out because the moron VP said we were defending Ukraine within the NATO Alliance. https://t.co/XWUoF5m4aW — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@TheRightWingM) March 14, 2022

The sign language specialists and transcript editors are the hardest working people in this admin https://t.co/RziOVjDPwZ — Furriskey (@Furriskey2) March 14, 2022

Whoever transcribes Biden & Harris’ remarks no doubt has to work overtime on a regular basis.

***

