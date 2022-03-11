Vice President Kamala Harris’ overseas trip continues, and she recently had a joint press conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. During the presser, Harris was asked how long high inflation and gas prices would last. Here’s how Harris answered that question:

Transcript: “In terms of the discussions that President Iohannis and I had, they ranged in subject including the issue of the Black Sea and I’ll let him explain in more detail as he would like. Uh, but, we are, again, fully aware and apprised because we are in constant communication with the president with his administration here, about the concerns that they have about the entire region and frankly about the vulnerability. All you have to do is look at the map.”

How’s that for an answer?

The VP’s trip overseas has obviously included a steady diet of word salad.

Earlier this week CNN’s Chris Cillizza asked “is this finally Kamala Harris’ moment?” The answer to that is now clear.

***

