Vice President Kamala Harris’ overseas trip continues, and she recently had a joint press conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. During the presser, Harris was asked how long high inflation and gas prices would last. Here’s how Harris answered that question:

REPORTER: "How long should Americans expect — how long should we be bracing for — this historic inflation and some unprecedented gas prices?" KAMALA HARRIS: …………… pic.twitter.com/HdpRgcjIJn — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 11, 2022

Transcript: “In terms of the discussions that President Iohannis and I had, they ranged in subject including the issue of the Black Sea and I’ll let him explain in more detail as he would like. Uh, but, we are, again, fully aware and apprised because we are in constant communication with the president with his administration here, about the concerns that they have about the entire region and frankly about the vulnerability. All you have to do is look at the map.”

How’s that for an answer?

The VP’s trip overseas has obviously included a steady diet of word salad.

I’m starting to think we’ve been focusing on the wrong member of the Executive Branch’s cognitive decline. Something is really wrong with her. — Behati Csonka (@behaticsonka39) March 11, 2022

Yesterday was the book report where she didn't read the book. Today is the group project where she thought her partner would do all the work. https://t.co/inGCdgkqJt — Jared A. Chambers (@C4CEO) March 11, 2022

Her responses get worse with each passing day. https://t.co/tTMUVoUsPx — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) March 11, 2022

Earlier this week CNN’s Chris Cillizza asked “is this finally Kamala Harris’ moment?” The answer to that is now clear.

