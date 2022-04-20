Wannabe-philosopher Kamala Harris is our favorite Kamala Harris. Or at least the Kamala Harris we find most entertaining.

When it comes to delivering the goods, Harris is a bottomless barrel.

So when she visited California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base earlier this week, she did not disappoint:

“Space. It affects us all and it connects us all.” pic.twitter.com/qbjLcqSVuP — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 20, 2022

… and that time is every day.

Does Kamala Harris think the Space Force doesn't know what space is…pic.twitter.com/CjEGLEHMvw — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) April 20, 2022

They probably just never thought about it the way she does.

When your book report on space is due and you didn’t do any of it… pic.twitter.com/LIBeFNc1Ay — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) April 20, 2022

We give Kamala’s book report a solid B+.

Honestly, that little snippet of her speech is still one of the more articulate things she’s said in recent memory, so we’ve got to give her her props.

Teleprompter goes down and after an awkward silence.

"Space. The uh final frontier. These are the voyages. — Nuhomebldr (@Nuhomebldr) April 20, 2022

It truly is the final frontier. — Viscount Toad KG 🌸🕊 (@cheshiretoad) April 20, 2022

Every day that Kamala Harris is vice president, she breaks down new barriers. Thanks to her efforts, our daughters know that someday, they, too, can fail upward, maybe even all the way to the White House. And all they have to do is string words together incoherently (and giggle at highly inappropriate times, of course).

That new speech writer appears to be as bad as the last one. https://t.co/EOcZv0phbq — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 20, 2022

Or — depending on how you look at it — even better! Like we said earlier, if we focus solely on the entertainment value, “bad” is actually good. Really, really good.

Like, workplace-sitcom-good.

The Michael Scott of vice presidents except minus all of Michael Scott's likability. https://t.co/TVCGShCBd3 — I. Noah Guy, Ltd., very Ltd. (@Decentguyusedto) April 20, 2022

Eh, what Kamala Harris lacks in likability, she makes up for in imbecility. So she’s still got a lot to offer.

And we look forward to hearing her next offering any day now.

***

