Wannabe-philosopher Kamala Harris is our favorite Kamala Harris. Or at least the Kamala Harris we find most entertaining.

When it comes to delivering the goods, Harris is a bottomless barrel.

So when she visited California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base earlier this week, she did not disappoint:

… and that time is every day.

They probably just never thought about it the way she does.

We give Kamala’s book report a solid B+.

Honestly, that little snippet of her speech is still one of the more articulate things she’s said in recent memory, so we’ve got to give her her props.

Every day that Kamala Harris is vice president, she breaks down new barriers. Thanks to her efforts, our daughters know that someday, they, too, can fail upward, maybe even all the way to the White House. And all they have to do is string words together incoherently (and giggle at highly inappropriate times, of course).

Or — depending on how you look at it — even better! Like we said earlier, if we focus solely on the entertainment value, “bad” is actually good. Really, really good.

Like, workplace-sitcom-good.

Eh, what Kamala Harris lacks in likability, she makes up for in imbecility. So she’s still got a lot to offer.

And we look forward to hearing her next offering any day now.

