After it was clear that Donald Trump would be the U.S. President after the 2016 election, New York Times economist Paul Krugman made the following notorious prediction:

The economy might never recover after the election of Trump? FAIL!

Right on cue, another Paul Krugman call has been making the rounds again, and that’s what might happen to the economy after Joe Biden took office:

How Paul Krugman is taken seriously by anybody after repeated fails is anybody’s guess.

How his reputation continues to survive is an ongoing mystery… 😂 — King LuckyEat-Anter, First of His Name (@LuckyEatAnter) June 26, 2022

Krugman’s reputation survives only in the most liberal bubbles in the bluest areas of America.

