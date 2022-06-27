After it was clear that Donald Trump would be the U.S. President after the 2016 election, New York Times economist Paul Krugman made the following notorious prediction:

The economy might never recover after the election of Trump? FAIL!

Right on cue, another Paul Krugman call has been making the rounds again, and thatâ€™s what might happen to the economy after Joe Biden took office:

How Paul Krugman is taken seriously by anybody after repeated fails is anybodyâ€™s guess.

Krugmanâ€™s reputation survives only in the most liberal bubbles in the bluest areas of America.

