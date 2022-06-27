After it was clear that Donald Trump would be the U.S. President after the 2016 election, New York Times economist Paul Krugman made the following notorious prediction:
The economy might never recover after the election of Trump? FAIL!
Right on cue, another Paul Krugman call has been making the rounds again, and thatâ€™s what might happen to the economy after Joe Biden took office:
So close. https://t.co/LZ7H96DUhn
How Paul Krugman is taken seriously by anybody after repeated fails is anybodyâ€™s guess.
How his reputation continues to survive is an ongoing mysteryâ€¦ ðŸ˜‚
Krugmanâ€™s reputation survives only in the most liberal bubbles in the bluest areas of America.
