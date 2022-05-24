We know, Paul Krugman is gonna Paul Krugman … the guy literally said the Internet was just a fad.

But this is obnoxiously stupid even for him.

Sort of like John Harwood insisting ALL IS WELL in America and people are financially AOK under Biden and should really stop complaining. Oh sure, many are having to choose between gas and food BUT the benevolent government gave people so much free money they have it all saved up.

Or something.

Oh, and Paul is referencing the final quarter of 2021 as well conveniently ignoring gas and food prices NOW.

Something strange IS going on.

As some of us have been pointing out for a while, there's an immense disconnect between what people say about the economy, which they say is terrible, and what they say about their own financial situation. Whatever your explanation, something strange is going on https://t.co/HPw4tqvp87 — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) May 23, 2022

Anything to protect Biden … pathetic.

It’s disorienting sometimes to read all the negativity about the economy which often amounts to “everything is terrible because demand for goods and services is so strong.” — John Reeves (@reevesjw) May 23, 2022

Yeah, so often when people are trying to figure out how much gas they can afford to put in their tank versus needing milk and bread they stop and think, ‘Wow, there’s just such a demand for goods.’

Totally.

$6.50 a gallon isn’t a “narrative,” it’s reality. — ULTRA DR.Lando (@TheLandomatic) May 23, 2022

Keep being this out of touch. I can’t wait for the electoral bloodbath. pic.twitter.com/nOha2geLoM — UltraCalvinWillNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) May 23, 2022

Biden's economy is making every grocery run an exercise in "Oh, well, we can do without … We really didn't need it …" You idiot. We are suffering at the hands of this incompetent leftist administration, and you discount it. — President Doctor (@LDreeniatnuom) May 23, 2022

No no, he says we’re all fine.

HA HA HA HA

What an elitist dbag.

Always the insufferable prick. — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) May 23, 2022

Always.

"'Tis true, my leige! The piddling three thousand extra gold sovereigns paid on the morrow of each fortnight for the lamp oil required to run our endeavor's horseless carriages is but a mere pittance… Huzzah!" — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) May 23, 2022

This is the highest I've ever been paid per hour. The price of gas just to get to work is 12% of my net income. That's just to drive to work. Food prices are unreal. So, I'm earning more as every cost has gone up. But sure, we're doing just fine… — .•° { redacted } °•. (@MisanthropFree) May 23, 2022

You “advised” Enron into bankruptcy and cost thousands of investors millions of dollars. No one believes what you say anymore. — John W (@txradioguy) May 23, 2022

Have you had a stroke? By every metric there is inflation and that we'll likely enter a recession next quarter. It's great that you're so wealthy that you're insulated from these realities, but you come off as insane when you deny observable reality. — Ginger Lady the Terrible (@GingerLady6) May 23, 2022

What’s the date on that report and those comments, eh? Facts matter. — Dad (@NorvR) May 23, 2022

Nothing strange about your being a clueless propagandist for the regime. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) May 24, 2022

Honestly, we’d only be surprised if Paul wasn’t trying to pull this.

***

