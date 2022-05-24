Climate change lunatics do NOT want people reading anything positive about fossil fuels, especially if it’s true.

Case in point, what they’ve been trying to do to Alex Epstein and his new book, ‘Fossil Future’.

Take a gander:

WaPo called the book racist.

Because of course, they did. Everyone knows if you don’t hate fossil fuels you’re super racist and stuff.

See, that’s why the climate change activists are freaking out. They need Americans to believe fossil fuels are DESTROYING THE PLANET.

Trending

They’re such d*cks. He’s lucky he got out ahead of it.

It was still pretty nasty but hey, progress.

Climate journalists.

HA HA HA HA HA

Man, these people are nuts. Climate is their religion.

Yeah, these groups all sort of like to work together.

Pathetic.

Against all science.

Alrighty then.

Very cool.

***

Related:

Oh honey, NO: Stacey Abrams mercilessly MOCKED for trying to push disproven rhetoric about GA voter suppression (racism!) and LMAO

Hillary Clinton’s message to ‘parents scrambling for baby formula’ praising the Biden admin for saving the day BACKFIRES

Blue-check law prof and MSNBC analyst impressively SCHOOLED over and over again for pushing the ‘2A only covers muskets’ BS

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alex Epsteinbookclimate change activistsfossil fuelswapo

Recommended Twitchy Video