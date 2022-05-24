Climate change lunatics do NOT want people reading anything positive about fossil fuels, especially if it’s true.

Case in point, what they’ve been trying to do to Alex Epstein and his new book, ‘Fossil Future’.

Take a gander:

*Cancel warning* The anti-fossil-fuel left is trying to cancel my book Fossil Future. First, the Washington Post tried to cancel FF as "racist." With the help of many people, I stopped this. Now others are trying to cancel FF as anti-science. Please help me fight back.👊

👇 — Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein) May 23, 2022

WaPo called the book racist.

Because of course, they did. Everyone knows if you don’t hate fossil fuels you’re super racist and stuff.

Fossil Future is an honest, pro-human, pro-science analysis of our energy, environmental, and climate future. It's gotten rave reviews by people who have read it. But a growing # of influencers who refuse to read Fossil Future are trying to cancel it.https://t.co/bGCqHQJVcr — Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein) May 23, 2022

See, that’s why the climate change activists are freaking out. They need Americans to believe fossil fuels are DESTROYING THE PLANET.

The first, and so far worst, attempt to cancel Fossil Future was The Washington Post's documented plan to run a hit-piece smearing me as "racist."https://t.co/H93DDzAw1Z — Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein) May 23, 2022

They’re such d*cks. He’s lucky he got out ahead of it.

Thanks to my preemptive demolition of The Washington Post's planned hit-piece–and the support of countless people publicly sharing my story–they delayed the hit-piece by a week and dramatically weakened it, including removing all references to racism.https://t.co/cIUFXItDYL — Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein) May 23, 2022

It was still pretty nasty but hey, progress.

The Washington Post was joined in its cancel campaign by numerous prestigious "climate journalists," who publicly supported the Post and attacked me.https://t.co/e069HjmmGe — Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein) May 23, 2022

Climate journalists.

HA HA HA HA HA

Another anti-fossil fuel leftist group that has tried to cancel me is DeSmog, which has used its deep pockets to run totally false Google ads labeling me a "climate science denier."https://t.co/Nn08gsosud — Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein) May 23, 2022

Man, these people are nuts. Climate is their religion.

Another leader in the cancel campaign against Fossil Future is Documented, an alleged research organization that is really designed to destroy enemies of the left. In my case, they deliberately misinterpreted my anti-racism college writings as racist.https://t.co/25feBN9HA0 — Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein) May 23, 2022

Yeah, these groups all sort of like to work together.

Last week, climate journalist and Forbes contributor @davidrvetter wrote this thread trying to intimidate my publisher, Penguin Random House, as well as resellers @amazonbooks, @blackwellbooks, @Waterstones into canceling Fossil Future.https://t.co/He52yuc42v — Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein) May 23, 2022

Pathetic.

Yesterday @ProfMarkMaslin, instead of actually engaging with Fossil Future, claimed that its argument for more fossil fuels is "against all science." Now he's trying to rally popular authors who write for my publisher @penguinrandom to cancel the book.https://t.co/3NyEcdaPEX — Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein) May 23, 2022

Against all science.

Alrighty then.

Given that Fossil Future is a) already selling really well and b) incredibly persuasive, there is a good chance the attempts to cancel it will be ramped up this week and next. I need your help to keep successfully fighting back against those who want to destroy a great book. — Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein) May 23, 2022

Update: Instead of apologizing for trying to get Fossil Future canceled as anti-science without reading it, this climate lowlife cites a "detailed book review" which is a 5-min video by someone who has also not read my book! Apologize, @ProfMarkMaslin.https://t.co/IDtVMt5lEY — Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein) May 23, 2022

There are now dozens of influential climate activists who have engaged in totally unethical attempts to cancel Fossil Future without engaging it. Not one has apologized. Read Fossil Future to learn why leading climate activists are such bad people.https://t.co/YKyUp9Uuaz — Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein) May 23, 2022

My response to people who claim that I can't take criticism. This academic had the gall to say this even though I sent him an advance copy of my book knowing full well he was hostile! Criticisms work in my favor since I can impressively refute them.https://t.co/dEha1UUd1j — Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein) May 24, 2022

Thanks to everyone who has stood up for me against the latest (and surely not last) round of cancellation attempts–this time trying to directly intimidate my publisher and resellers into pull the book. Special thanks to @ScottAdamsSays for doing this:https://t.co/L1Eyfd1sF6 — Alex Epstein (@AlexEpstein) May 24, 2022

Very cool.

***

