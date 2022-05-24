Woof, Stacey Abrams needs some new talking points.

Apparently, the record turnout in Georgia doesn’t prove voters aren’t being suppressed or something … we get it, she needs a narrative to run on but this ain’ it. Remember the damage she did when she went after the MLB All-Star Game so badly about voting laws in GA they moved it to a far whiter city with even more voting laws? Yeah, her track record is pretty sucky, but that’s not keeping her from relying on her old standby.

Abrams on Georgia’s election law & whether record turnout negates critiques: “We know that increased turnout has nothing to do with suppression; suppression is about whether or not you make it difficult for voters to access the ballot.” — Tia Mitchell, AJC’s Washington Correspondent (@ajconwashington) May 24, 2022

Huh? Who isn’t able to access a ballot, Stacey? Name names. Tell us where it’s happening. Show us examples.

OH, that’s right, she can’t.

None of them can.

But again, that narrative ain’t gonna push itself.

Yeah, we laughed too.

But that’s what Democrats do.

That's a lot of words for; "I was wrong. There was, in fact. no voter suppression." — David "The Mog" Fernandes 🇫🇷🇺🇸 (@0xDFF006) May 24, 2022

Words. How do they work? — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) May 24, 2022

Keep moving those goalposts Ms Abrams. — #43Train is ELITE (R1: Choked) (@Robostop10) May 24, 2022

Kamala wrote this for her. — Darrell West (@darrellpwest) May 24, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Note: Yes, the featured image of Stacey is an older image BUT we want to remind people of the time she sat in a large group of forcibly masked children, maskless. That’s who she really is. – sj

***

Related:

Hillary Clinton’s message to ‘parents scrambling for baby formula’ praising the Biden admin for saving the day BACKFIRES

Why you LYIN?! VICE denying they edited semi-auto Ghost Guns audio to make them sound SCARIER and fully-auto goes SO wrong

Blue-check law prof and MSNBC analyst impressively SCHOOLED over and over again for pushing the ‘2A only covers muskets’ BS

Recommended Twitchy Video