VICE’s Keegan Hamilton shared a ‘sneak peek’ of their upcoming piece on Showtime about super-scary Ghost Guns in the US.

DA DA DAAAAAA!

Oh, and they’re untraceable, so even super scarier.

Gosh, the video is gone though.

Wonder what happened.

OOPSIE. Sounds like the super scary untraceable Ghost Guns didn’t sound quite scary enough so they dubbed in the sound of fully-automatic weapons.

Gosh, we’re shocked.

Sure, VICE, we totally believe you. Totally.

‘Audio problem’.

They got caught, that’s the problem.

Tell us another one, Keegan.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Right.

Never. Under any circumstances.

Yeah, folks aren’t buyin’ what he’s sellin’.

Totally believable.

No, the problem is they got CAUGHT. They were more than happy to fake it.

Yuuuuuup.

We see you.

***

