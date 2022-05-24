VICE’s Keegan Hamilton shared a ‘sneak peek’ of their upcoming piece on Showtime about super-scary Ghost Guns in the US.

DA DA DAAAAAA!

Oh, and they’re untraceable, so even super scarier.

New piece out this Sunday @VICE on @Showtime on the rise of untraceable “Ghost Guns” in the US. Here’s a little sneak peek…https://t.co/c6CWk1zt3b — Keegan Hamilton (@keegan_hamilton) May 21, 2022

Gosh, the video is gone though.

Why has the video been removed? — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) May 23, 2022

Wonder what happened.

Looks like audio was edited for spin. https://t.co/kmiBKCzaIk — Tactical_Momiji (@Batko_Awoo) May 23, 2022

OOPSIE. Sounds like the super scary untraceable Ghost Guns didn’t sound quite scary enough so they dubbed in the sound of fully-automatic weapons.

Gosh, we’re shocked.

Sure, VICE, we totally believe you. Totally.

Hi folks, there was an audio problem in a trailer we released for our new piece about ghost guns. We’re working to release the corrected version ASAP. https://t.co/Y8zeqFNKqz — Keegan Hamilton (@keegan_hamilton) May 24, 2022

‘Audio problem’.

They got caught, that’s the problem.

I’ve seen tweets suggesting the audio was intentionally changed to make it seem like full-auto, so I want to be clear: VICE News would never manipulate original video or audio under any circumstances. — Keegan Hamilton (@keegan_hamilton) May 24, 2022

Tell us another one, Keegan.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Right.

Never. Under any circumstances.

Yeah, folks aren’t buyin’ what he’s sellin’.

Just a small audio problem no one noticed in that one very specific spot with that one very specific sound A'ight — Rev. -M-, PhD, LSD, IDKMYBFFJILL, Esq (@MTestarossa) May 24, 2022

Totally believable.

The audio problem where you put in fake audio? — Mrs BAR (@DudeBro67360520) May 24, 2022

No, the problem is they got CAUGHT. They were more than happy to fake it.

an audio problem right https://t.co/sciQpkOYjz — Doubled Down On Duke (@Necksplitter) May 24, 2022

Yuuuuuup.

We see you.

***

