Nobody loves talking about muskets more than anti-2A nobs. They remind us of the Electoral College haters who only want to change the EC when their candidate doesn’t win. Notice when Biden won in 20 talk about how EVERY VOTE SHOULD COUNT went out the window. Don’t worry, when a Republican wins in 24 they’ll go back to claiming the EC is oppressive and racist and stuff.

Unfortunately, the idiotic claims around the 2A only covering muskets kinda sorta linger regardless of who is in office.

Case in point:

One SCOTUS opinion I’m waiting for is challenge to NY’s concealed carry law. Will originalists define “firearm” as it was in 1791, a musket with a single ball? Or will they ignore hypocrisy and say gun rights evolve to include handguns & assault weapons? https://t.co/OHd5EL95xY — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) May 23, 2022

Did she write this tweet with a quill and ink?

You’d think by now people would know better than to make this argument buuuuuut no.

It says very bad things about the state of our law schools that this person, proposing an analogy that would get a 1L laughed out of any decent Con Law class, teaches at Michigan Law School. https://t.co/Wb0JpGVd7P — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 23, 2022

Michigan Law School.

And MSNBC.

I'd point out the flaw in your logic, but you'd just eat the crayons — Dr Strangetweet in the Twitt'rverse of Madness (@lone_rides) May 23, 2022

I mean, you're a law professor. I would assume you were familiar with Heller and Caetano. You could even refer to Maloney from the EDNY. two sticks connected with a piece of rope or chain are protected by the Second Amendment. Law professors who don't know SCOTUS rulings…. pic.twitter.com/bIEixFQ5AQ — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) May 23, 2022

Again, she’s also an analyst on MSNBC.

Ahem.

Firearms were not defined as a musket with a single ball. Seriously, how can you be this ridiculous? — Frank (@richardrahl1086) May 24, 2022

You teach in a law school? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 23, 2022

Scary ain’t it?

The first amendment didn't mean expression until WW1 soldiers burned draft cards. We never play this erroneous game with other amendments. Does the 4th amendment cover cellphones?👀 Go read, please. — Nicole Pinkston aka MrsPinky (@MRSpinkston85) May 23, 2022

C’mon, she said please.

Did you write this on a piece of parchment with a quill pen? https://t.co/q4zDuaph0c — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 24, 2022

Does freedom of the press include digital versions of newspapers? Does freedom of speech protect citizens making statements on television? Don't come at us with this kind of nonsense, Barb. https://t.co/Z8GkDEcG9Z — John Carney (@carney) May 24, 2022

Yeah, Barb.

The first amendment doesn’t apply to the internet because I’m not literally speaking nor has this tweet been created with a mechanical device for applying pressure to an inked surface resting upon a print medium. https://t.co/KW1UYjD5N4 — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) May 24, 2022

You can see someone on the left tagging off of this and saying that "speech" in the 1700s was only the human voice or early print so it doesn't apply to radio, TV, or internet. Dangerous ignorance. https://t.co/PLDprT0WWV — Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) May 24, 2022

Dangerous ignorance seems to be the Left’s specialty.

Dear lord, this is a pretty ignorant take. And she is a UM Law professor. Oy vey. https://t.co/AvLutmRkgM — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 24, 2022

Even the liberals on SCOTUS gave up on the argument the Second Amendment only protected arms in service during the founding when they joined the 9-0 ruling in 2016's Caetano v. Massachusetts. https://t.co/Eci5HmYG6S — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) May 24, 2022

And schooled by Gutowski.

Did you compose this on parchment with a quill pen? https://t.co/1QLpwzbOlG — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) May 24, 2022

The second amendment does not protect the right on firearms. It protects the right to bear “arms.” That is not language limited on its face to muskets. Your tweet amounts to terrible logic https://t.co/VMXIovWFvh — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) May 23, 2022

And schooled again by Walker.

We need weapons to assault the redcoats but I'll be damned all we have are these muskets! https://t.co/Qvt7WZifi2 — Foster (@foster_type) May 23, 2022

Dagummit!

***

Related:

‘No hiding it, NO spinning’: Kick-a*s thread takes D.C. and media elites APART for insisting Americans are financially AOK under Biden

‘Indistinguishable from Confederate talking points’: Nikole Hannah-Jones SHREDDED for claiming the North DIDN’T fight to end slavery

MIC. DROP! Noam Blum OWNS Nina Jankowicz in back and forth after she ADMITS she just wanted to control domestic ‘disinformation’

Recommended Twitchy Video