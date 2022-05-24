Crediting Biden for fixing a problem he created by BEGGING Europe for baby formula is not the win you think it is, Hill-dawg.

And maybe it’s just us, but her tone is crazy condescending to ‘parents scrambling for baby formula.’ Like, ‘Don’t worry, little people, your king who is responsible for this mess is doing very little to fix it but hey, that’s still helping so quit your whining.’

She so badly wants to receive love and adoration for announcing this … which tells us all how absolutely out of touch and awful she really and truly is.

To all the parents scrambling for baby formula—thanks to the Biden administration and our service members, help is on the way. https://t.co/KxmQDulEwr — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 23, 2022

Half a million bottles.

There are 3.75 million babies in America, 65% of them on baby formula.

And she calls that ‘help.’ She probably cheered him tapping our emergency oil reserve.

Imagine an administration so pathetic, it's a cause for celebration when they beg a plane load of baby formula from another country. https://t.co/AZo1pENp3C — Tim Swain (@SwainForSenate) May 23, 2022

A planeload of formula that won’t even make it to shelves because it’s all going to doctors and pharmacies.

Biden attempting to resolve a Biden-made crisis is not the brag you think it is. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) May 24, 2022

Cannon fodder for your future wars, Charro? — Ultra Secret Amish Man (@AmishSecreto) May 24, 2022

This is the classic "gvt breaks your legs, but later offers you crutches" Pathetic! — Joseph B. Cioe, Jr. (@JosephBCioeJr) May 23, 2022

Offers to SELL you crutches.

Thanks to the Biden Administration…. Hmmm…. Baby formula shortages took place under Presidents: Biden Baby formula shortages did not occur under Presidents: Trump

Obama

Bush Jr.

Clinton

Bush Sr.

Reagan

etc. — Joseph Steinberg (@JosephSteinberg) May 23, 2022

Hmmm indeed.

Government will break your leg, sell you a crutch, and expect applause. — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) May 24, 2022

There it is.

She is still running for president. https://t.co/gIdVGP4sy4 — Annie B 😱 (@RedStateAnnie) May 24, 2022

Hillary is the herpes of politics.

Guess people are still pissed about that whole Russia/Trump LIE Hillary was very clearly overseeing.

It is BECAUSE of Biden, we are in this mess. https://t.co/BkJSbsUtyT — Clamare Taurus Cacas (@Chicken_kung_fu) May 24, 2022

She knows damn well the amount of the formula in this stunt is not enough to feed America’s babies for a day. https://t.co/jn1RrbumTu — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) May 24, 2022

So instead of producing baby formula here in the U.S. we have an incompetent bureaucracy shut down the largest plant in the country, then sit on their thumbs for months. Now babies are starving and taxpayers are paying for their mistakes and you’re congratulating Charlie Foxtrot https://t.co/19gSZpYAPx — Gunowner2 (@GunownerVA) May 24, 2022

Charlie Foxtrot does sum up this administration nicely.

Thanks for being stupid enough to get caught. https://t.co/cyOqVt6euL — THE_MANTIS (@AlertPhx) May 24, 2022

Now let’s see if they do anything about it.

We’re not holding our breath.

***

Related:

Why you LYIN?! VICE denying they edited semi-auto Ghost Guns audio to make them sound SCARIER and fully-auto goes SO wrong

Blue-check law prof and MSNBC analyst impressively SCHOOLED over and over again for pushing the ‘2A only covers muskets’ BS

‘No hiding it, NO spinning’: Kick-a*s thread takes D.C. and media elites APART for insisting Americans are financially AOK under Biden

Recommended Twitchy Video