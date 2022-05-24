Eric Swalwell was super excited to be blocked by Russia. Suppose that makes him feel like part of the cool kid club with Biden and Harris.

Yeah, that’s pathetic.

Interesting how Russia has not yet barred Obama but we digress.

Look at this sad little brag.

Эрик СУОЛУЭЛЛ That’s my name as printed on Russia’s latest round of sanctions. What took them so long? — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 22, 2022

SEE?! I’M COOL TOO!

Doug Collins (one of our favorites) chimed in as to why it may have taken them a little bit longer to you know, ban the ding-dong. And you know, it makes sense.

Took so long because they didn’t want to offend China! 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/JT5B3ieseA — Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) May 22, 2022

Good point. Can’t upset their fellow Communists or Fang Fang.

Eric tried to fire back (he thought this was a dig):

Hi Doug. Are you still in Congress? Lost track of you. What’s the latest? — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 22, 2022

Dork tries so hard … and just fails so hard.

Doug won this one:

Yep! Just watching the classics today!https://t.co/Y9CLwonib0 — Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) May 22, 2022

Sleeping with the Enemy.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Collins-1, Swalwell-0

Others had some thoughts about why Russia dragged their feet banning a nobody like Eric.

Deciding whether it was worth the effort to sanction someone who'd already been bedded by a Chinese spy. — Keith Burgin – The Toxic Something Podcast (@KeithBurgin) May 22, 2022

They had to clear it with China is my guess. 🙄🤡. #Fart — Mike Bullard (@bullimusmaximus) May 23, 2022

Maybe Fang Fang had put in a good word? — Jason “Storm” Nelson (@Storm4Congress) May 22, 2022

They had to go through the 332 million more important US Citizens than you… — ULTRA-Hugh Jass… (@beard_emerson) May 23, 2022

Are you sure it wasn’t listed as Фартинг АССХОЛЕ ? — El Jefe (@ElJefeTwoloom) May 23, 2022

That translates to ‘Farting As*hole’.

Yeah, we’re done here. LOL

