Eric Swalwell was super excited to be blocked by Russia. Suppose that makes him feel like part of the cool kid club with Biden and Harris.

Yeah, that’s pathetic.

Interesting how Russia has not yet barred Obama but we digress.

Look at this sad little brag.

SEE?! I’M COOL TOO!

Doug Collins (one of our favorites) chimed in as to why it may have taken them a little bit longer to you know, ban the ding-dong. And you know, it makes sense.

Good point. Can’t upset their fellow Communists or Fang Fang.

Trending

Eric tried to fire back (he thought this was a dig):

Dork tries so hard … and just fails so hard.

Doug won this one:

Sleeping with the Enemy.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Collins-1, Swalwell-0

Others had some thoughts about why Russia dragged their feet banning a nobody like Eric.

That translates to ‘Farting As*hole’.

Yeah, we’re done here. LOL

***

Related:

You EFF’D in the head?! Alyssa Milano pisses off her own fans using lame Biden image to claim Democrats want to ‘cut their costs’

‘Racist, REALLY?’ Alex Epstein details nasty attempts by anti-fossil-fuel Left (media) to CANCEL his fossil fuels book in must-read thread

Oh honey, NO: Stacey Abrams mercilessly MOCKED for trying to push disproven rhetoric about GA voter suppression (racism!) and LMAO

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChinaDoug CollinsEric SwalwellRussia

Recommended Twitchy Video