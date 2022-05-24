Alyssa Milano used an image that looks like it was created by the White House to ‘remind’ people that Democrats want to cut costs and Republicans want to raise taxes. We’re not saying she’s the stupidest person in the world but she better hope nothing happens to him or her.

Woof.

Imagine how gullible someone has to be to buy into this propaganda:

REMINDER: Democrats want to lower your costs; Republicans want to raise your taxes. pic.twitter.com/E0YH2RNwOz — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 23, 2022

Note about the WH/Biden image: Twitter is not showing it in our draft, claiming it includes potentially sensitive content. We belly-laughed.

Would someone tell Alyssa Democrats are in charge NOW? And gosh, golly, gee, if they truly wanted to ‘cut our costs’ they could do so by investing in our own energy independence. We get it, she and others like her who insisted electing Biden and Harris would be putting the adults back in charge likely have a good deal of buyer’s remorse and feel like total jackasses for pushing this disastrous administration on us because of mean tweets but still.

Nobody is buying this crap.

Alyssa – Democrats have had control of both houses of Congress and the White House for over a year – and nothing you said has happened. So… forgive me for saying but pic.twitter.com/2lrRLnjLKO — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) May 24, 2022

Even her own supporters and fans.

I appreciate your take, but it’s probably not the best time to post something so out of touch with reality. Inflation, price of gas and groceries so high, people living out of their cars, etc. — Vered ורד (@peachbuttercup) May 23, 2022

Ya’ think?

All I can say is I paid $1.56 for gas in 2020 and it’s been rising ever since. — Sherry (@Sherry71069313) May 24, 2022

People in her own neck of the woods are paying upwards of $7 a gallon for gas, but you know, evil Republicans and stuff.

I'm honestly surprised you didn't turn off your comments on this since none of this will actually lower costs — greatballsoffire (@gr8tballsoffir) May 23, 2022

True story, at this point anyone can respond to her.

Unless of course, they’re blocked, like this editor.

Oh, and she blocked Twitchy as well.

Dare I ask what it means to "Sunset" SS and Medicare? — Vex Vocalord 🇺🇦 (@Vex_Vocalord) May 23, 2022

We’re going to bet Alyssa has no idea.

This is good campaigning for why you should NOT do drugs — JoeJoe (@s4cjoe88) May 23, 2022

*snort*

In the words of Hall & Oates, you're out of touch, I'm out of time. — Kate (@Kate4ver) May 23, 2022

Inflation is a tax… and it’s regressive. This post is utterly absurd. — Kevin Byrne (@Byrne4NY) May 24, 2022

I thought you left because of Elon. — Bradley Laborman (@BradmanTV) May 23, 2022

Didn’t she promise to move to Canada? Or was that Rosie?

We get them confused.

Gonna go out on a limb and say economics wasn’t your strongest course…. — Chaotic Good (@CarlMos58989335) May 23, 2022

Safe bet.

***

