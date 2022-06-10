Hey, did you guys catch those white-hot inflation numbers? Just when you thought they couldn’t trend more steeply upward … BOOM!
🚨 BIDEN’S PRICE HIKE: Inflation rose 8.6% in May, highest since 1981 https://t.co/FEQSsZczHn
— Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) June 10, 2022
At least as far as Paul Krugman is concerned. Just a week ago, he predicted smooth sailing on the economic sea as inflation eased and leveled off:
Worth noting that measures of underlying inflation have also been drifting downward 1/ https://t.co/A1e8Y2rImd
— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 3, 2022
“Drifting downward.” Paul must’ve been standing on his head when he wrote that.
Three-month rates of change in core and trimmed-mean PCE 2/: pic.twitter.com/5eTwNEUH92
— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 3, 2022
So definitely no sign of wage-price spiral or anything like that; and maybe some indication that the economy isn't as overheated as even I thought. Agree that the Fed needs to gradually hike rates; but it's almost looking as if quite a lot of inflation was … transitory 3/
— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 3, 2022
Well, Paul Krugman didn’t think the economy was overheated at all, so a week ago, he was actually, like, negative concerned about it.
This is why he gets paid the big bucks, y’all.
Good work there, Paul. https://t.co/uBXog6XCYY
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 10, 2022
They don’t just give Nobel Prizes in economics to just anyone these days, you know.
What would we do without experts https://t.co/iyrCytaoEK
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 10, 2022
Well, Twitchy, for one, would be a lot less busy if we didn’t have to fact-check them about, well, everything.
You're going to be shocked, SHOCKED, that Paul Krugman is wrong. https://t.co/P3bSZTJDKE
— Aaron (RIP Doug) (@cleverhandleguy) June 10, 2022
Have u ever been right on anything in the last 20 years? #BidenInflation https://t.co/AK7kKNrcIK
— Greg 🇺🇸🍊1776🍊Honk Honk 🍊 (@gregr209) June 10, 2022
This clown hasn’t been right about anything in decades. https://t.co/ETPKjdGvc0
— MC Pitmeister 🥓🥓 (@PitmeisterMC) June 10, 2022
how many times does this guy have to be wrong in order for people to stop listening to him? https://t.co/S3CgNp2zfC
— kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) June 10, 2022
The limit does not exist.
There’s no end in sight — not for inflation, not for Paul Krugman’s consistently awful and never prescient hot takes. https://t.co/sTgnNTdFbN
— Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 10, 2022
