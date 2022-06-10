Hey, did you guys catch those white-hot inflation numbers? Just when you thought they couldn’t trend more steeply upward … BOOM!

🚨 BIDEN’S PRICE HIKE: Inflation rose 8.6% in May, highest since 1981 https://t.co/FEQSsZczHn — Chad Gilmartin (@ChadGilmartinCA) June 10, 2022

Unexpectedly!

At least as far as Paul Krugman is concerned. Just a week ago, he predicted smooth sailing on the economic sea as inflation eased and leveled off:

Worth noting that measures of underlying inflation have also been drifting downward 1/ https://t.co/A1e8Y2rImd — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 3, 2022

“Drifting downward.” Paul must’ve been standing on his head when he wrote that.

Three-month rates of change in core and trimmed-mean PCE 2/: pic.twitter.com/5eTwNEUH92 — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 3, 2022

So definitely no sign of wage-price spiral or anything like that; and maybe some indication that the economy isn't as overheated as even I thought. Agree that the Fed needs to gradually hike rates; but it's almost looking as if quite a lot of inflation was … transitory 3/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 3, 2022

Well, Paul Krugman didn’t think the economy was overheated at all, so a week ago, he was actually, like, negative concerned about it.

This is why he gets paid the big bucks, y’all.

They don’t just give Nobel Prizes in economics to just anyone these days, you know.

What would we do without experts https://t.co/iyrCytaoEK — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 10, 2022

Well, Twitchy, for one, would be a lot less busy if we didn’t have to fact-check them about, well, everything.

You're going to be shocked, SHOCKED, that Paul Krugman is wrong. https://t.co/P3bSZTJDKE — Aaron (RIP Doug) (@cleverhandleguy) June 10, 2022

Have u ever been right on anything in the last 20 years? #BidenInflation https://t.co/AK7kKNrcIK — Greg 🇺🇸🍊1776🍊Honk Honk 🍊 (@gregr209) June 10, 2022

This clown hasn’t been right about anything in decades. https://t.co/ETPKjdGvc0 — MC Pitmeister 🥓🥓 (@PitmeisterMC) June 10, 2022

how many times does this guy have to be wrong in order for people to stop listening to him? https://t.co/S3CgNp2zfC — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) June 10, 2022

The limit does not exist.

There’s no end in sight — not for inflation, not for Paul Krugman’s consistently awful and never prescient hot takes. https://t.co/sTgnNTdFbN — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 10, 2022

***

