White House chief of staff Ron Klain shared Paul Krugman’s latest column that argued, “2021 was pretty amazing.”

“Facts, facts, facts” he tweeted:

Now, on its own, Klain’s take is “dangerously out of touch”:

Think how dangerously out of touch this Biden White House is… – Record COVID cases

– Historic price increases on nearly everything

– Violent crime on the rise in Dem cities

– Southern border is a humanitarian crisis

– Wages can’t keep up with inflation https://t.co/LKbHSA7j4U — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) January 4, 2022

But check this out. . .

We did a quick search on Twitter for other blue-checks sharing the article and it appears that the only ones doing so are folks who work in the White House.

Jennifer Molina, Senior Director of Coalitions Media:

“… one thing is clear: 2021 was a banner year for economic recovery. And people should know that.” https://t.co/KxOsghIUEC — Jennifer Molina (@JenMolina46) January 4, 2022

Jesse Lee, Senior Advisor for Communications to the National Economic Council:

"Yes, by this measure (and many others) we’re in the middle of another morning in America, despite the drag caused by a lingering pandemic and supply-chain disruptions."https://t.co/46OVpet9QH — Jesse Lee (@JesseLee46) January 4, 2022

Emilie Simons, Assistant Press Secretary:

NYT's @paulkrugman, Nobel prize winning economist: "One thing is clear: 2021 was a banner year for economic recovery. And people should know that."https://t.co/Iab3rWetUj — Emilie Simons (@EmilieSimons46) January 4, 2022

Mike Gwin, Rapid Response Director:

Via @paulkrugman: "[2021] was a year of spectacular economic recovery — and one in which many dire warnings failed to come true."https://t.co/FPOSti7eWh — Mike Gwin (@MGwin46) January 4, 2022

And Gene Sperling, White House American Rescue Coordinator, shared it twice:

“But one thing is clear: 2021 was a banner year for economic recovery. And people should know about it.”⁦@paulkrugman⁩ Yup. It moved toward a banner year with ⁦@POTUS⁩ swift effort to pass a bold American Rescue Plan. https://t.co/NA5D4kUMam — Gene Sperling (@genebsperling) January 4, 2022

“Many people expected..a partial replay of sluggish recovery that followed 2008 financial crisis…Philly Fed expected 5.8% unemployment at end of 2021. In fact unemployment was down to 4.2% by November.” ⁦@paulkrugman⁩ Thank the Biden Rescue Plan. https://t.co/NA5D4kUMam — Gene Sperling (@genebsperling) January 4, 2022

Talk about an echo chamber!

