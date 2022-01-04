White House chief of staff Ron Klain shared Paul Krugman’s latest column that argued, “2021 was pretty amazing.”
“Facts, facts, facts” he tweeted:
Facts, facts, facts:https://t.co/syg4stEZIQ
— Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) January 4, 2022
Now, on its own, Klain’s take is “dangerously out of touch”:
Think how dangerously out of touch this Biden White House is…
– Record COVID cases
– Historic price increases on nearly everything
– Violent crime on the rise in Dem cities
– Southern border is a humanitarian crisis
– Wages can’t keep up with inflation https://t.co/LKbHSA7j4U
— Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) January 4, 2022
But check this out. . .
We did a quick search on Twitter for other blue-checks sharing the article and it appears that the only ones doing so are folks who work in the White House.
Jennifer Molina, Senior Director of Coalitions Media:
“… one thing is clear: 2021 was a banner year for economic recovery. And people should know that.” https://t.co/KxOsghIUEC
— Jennifer Molina (@JenMolina46) January 4, 2022
Jesse Lee, Senior Advisor for Communications to the National Economic Council:
"Yes, by this measure (and many others) we’re in the middle of another morning in America, despite the drag caused by a lingering pandemic and supply-chain disruptions."https://t.co/46OVpet9QH
— Jesse Lee (@JesseLee46) January 4, 2022
Emilie Simons, Assistant Press Secretary:
NYT's @paulkrugman, Nobel prize winning economist:
"One thing is clear: 2021 was a banner year for economic recovery. And people should know that."https://t.co/Iab3rWetUj
— Emilie Simons (@EmilieSimons46) January 4, 2022
Mike Gwin, Rapid Response Director:
Via @paulkrugman:
"[2021] was a year of spectacular economic recovery — and one in which many dire warnings failed to come true."https://t.co/FPOSti7eWh
— Mike Gwin (@MGwin46) January 4, 2022
And Gene Sperling, White House American Rescue Coordinator, shared it twice:
“But one thing is clear: 2021 was a banner year for economic recovery. And people should know about it.”@paulkrugman
Yup. It moved toward a banner year with @POTUS swift effort to pass a bold American Rescue Plan. https://t.co/NA5D4kUMam
— Gene Sperling (@genebsperling) January 4, 2022
“Many people expected..a partial replay of sluggish recovery that followed 2008 financial crisis…Philly Fed expected 5.8% unemployment at end of 2021. In fact unemployment was down to 4.2% by November.” @paulkrugman
Thank the Biden Rescue Plan. https://t.co/NA5D4kUMam
— Gene Sperling (@genebsperling) January 4, 2022
Talk about an echo chamber!
***