White House chief of staff Ron Klain shared Paul Krugman’s latest column that argued, “2021 was pretty amazing.”

“Facts, facts, facts” he tweeted:

Now, on its own, Klain’s take is “dangerously out of touch”:

But check this out. . .

We did a quick search on Twitter for other blue-checks sharing the article and it appears that the only ones doing so are folks who work in the White House.

Jennifer Molina, Senior Director of Coalitions Media:

Jesse Lee, Senior Advisor for Communications to the National Economic Council:

Emilie Simons, Assistant Press Secretary:

Mike Gwin, Rapid Response Director:

And Gene Sperling, White House American Rescue Coordinator, shared it twice:

Talk about an echo chamber!

***

