Aboard Air Force One recently, President Biden complained to reporters that he’s not getting the positive media coverage he deserves. However, only the lapdoggiest of lapdog media will be able to put a positive spin on stories like this:

“Unexpectedly,” reports Bloomberg:

Oh please. Bad news during this administration is anything but “unexpected.”

This appears to be anything but “transitory”:

US inflation hit a fresh 40-year high in May, unexpectedly accelerating in a broad advance that pressures the Federal Reserve to extend an aggressive series of interest-rate hikes and adds to political problems for the White House and Democrats.

The consumer price index increased 8.6% from a year earlier, Labor Department data showed Friday. The widely followed inflation gauge rose 1% from a month earlier, topping all estimates. Shelter, food and gas were the largest contributors.

The so-called core CPI, which strips out the more volatile food and energy components, rose 0.6% from the prior month and 6% from a year ago, also above forecasts.

“Adds to the political problems for the White House and Democrats.” They’d better have more January 6th Committee hearings ASAP!

The Biden administration would appreciate it if you’d believe all this is the fault of Putin and “ultra MAGA”:

Remember when all this was “transitory”? Good times.

The media knows what to do:

They’re certainly not preoccupying themselves by talking about the attempt to assassinate Brett Kavanaugh.

