Aboard Air Force One recently, President Biden complained to reporters that he’s not getting the positive media coverage he deserves. However, only the lapdoggiest of lapdog media will be able to put a positive spin on stories like this:

CPI for May prints worse than expected- 8.6%. A new 40+ year high… — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) June 10, 2022

If you are enjoying record inflation, just wait until we have inflation AND blackouts! Build back broke. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) June 10, 2022

“Unexpectedly,” reports Bloomberg:

JUST IN: US stock futures drop after inflation unexpectedly accelerates to 40-year high https://t.co/y3pa8wTGWT pic.twitter.com/4y7MxBv69a — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) June 10, 2022

Oh please. Bad news during this administration is anything but “unexpected.”

CPI: Inflation blew past consensus estimates to hit a full one percent increase in May bringing YOY inflation to 8.6 percent — which means Americans took a real wage cut of 3.4 percent in the last year. Worst report since December 1981. — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) June 10, 2022

This appears to be anything but “transitory”:

US inflation hit a fresh 40-year high in May, unexpectedly accelerating in a broad advance that pressures the Federal Reserve to extend an aggressive series of interest-rate hikes and adds to political problems for the White House and Democrats. The consumer price index increased 8.6% from a year earlier, Labor Department data showed Friday. The widely followed inflation gauge rose 1% from a month earlier, topping all estimates. Shelter, food and gas were the largest contributors. The so-called core CPI, which strips out the more volatile food and energy components, rose 0.6% from the prior month and 6% from a year ago, also above forecasts.

“Adds to the political problems for the White House and Democrats.” They’d better have more January 6th Committee hearings ASAP!

The Biden administration would appreciate it if you’d believe all this is the fault of Putin and “ultra MAGA”:

The “transitory” price hikes continue: ⛽️ Gas +48.7%

✈️ Airfare +37.8%

🚗 Used cars +16.1%

🏨 Hotels +22.2%

🥚 Eggs +32.2%

🥓 Bacon +15.3%

🍗 Chicken +17.4%

🥛 Milk +15.9%

☕️ Coffee +15.6%

🥩 Beef +10.2%

🍞 Flour +13.7%

🐟 Fish +12.2%

🍊 Citrus +16.1%

🧈 Margarine +20.5% — Joel Griffith (@joelgriffith) June 10, 2022

Remember when all this was “transitory”? Good times.

The media knows what to do:

worst inflation numbers in 40 years, falling wages for American workers, economy absolutely tanking, and CNN is playing clips of Liz Cheney on repeat. Lol! — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) June 10, 2022

They’re certainly not preoccupying themselves by talking about the attempt to assassinate Brett Kavanaugh.

