We’ve already dedicated a couple of posts to liberals concerned that allowing a Christian high school football coach to pray privately on the field will open a can of worms that will lead to Jews and Muslims also wanting to pray privately in public places, and wouldn’t that be terrifying. Obviously we can’t do a post on every single lefty freaking out about this, because it would take up all of our time. But if a take is terrible in a unique sort of way, we’ll cover it.

That’s why we’re covering this one from Atlantic contributing writer and perpetually wrong and stupid person Jemele Hill:

The issue wasn’t about him praying, but that he was pressuring other students to join him. Please let a Muslim coach try this and see what happens. https://t.co/JyaRjQYIYa — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 27, 2022

We’ll ignore the “please let a Muslim coach try this and see what happens” part because, as we said earlier, we’ve already beaten that dead horse quite a bit. We’re going to focus on the first sentence of Hill’s tweet, which — surprise! — is totally wrong and stupid.

This is in fact expressly what the case was not about https://t.co/qFDrcRImpW — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) June 27, 2022

The issue was about Coach Joseph Kennedy praying — privately, we must emphasize — on a high school football field. So Hill’s wrong and stupid about that. She is also wrong and stupid about Coach Kennedy “pressuring other students to join him.” Kennedy did no such thing.

No, the case was about him being disciplined for quietly praying by himself without students. https://t.co/NZjuCmsqwN pic.twitter.com/YEJnd6wBIV — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) June 27, 2022

Sorry Jemele, I don't know if he pressured students. The students joined voluntarily. He never required them to join. I usually agree with you on most topics but if what I posted below is true, then I can't agree with you. pic.twitter.com/c7N3kXeoQv — Keith Grant (@KeithGrant09) June 27, 2022

He stopped leading prayer in locker room when asked. Prayer on the field was voluntary pic.twitter.com/UkRHjkTiq6 — Kemba (@kembageorge) June 27, 2022

He didn’t pressure students. Students who participated did so willingly.

Jemele is lying to her followers. Must be a day ending in “y.”

He wasn’t pressuring anyone. All students were told they didn’t have to participate. https://t.co/sFEf1hto7f — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) June 27, 2022

It’s almost as if Jemele Hill hates the idea that the First Amendment also applies to Christians and conservatives.

Just so that we're clear, being coerced (by the coach) and feeling pressure (from the situation) are two distinctly different things. So of course, Jemele is lying here bc the coach did no such thing. https://t.co/XNx0AoObi5 — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) June 27, 2022

If feeling pressure were the litmus test, all types of public displays would be banned. State coercion is rightfully banned, and should be. A voluntary prayer by teammates, which have been happening since Jesus was a baby, are rightfully legal. You don't have to join. — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) June 27, 2022

The basic argument some liberals are making today. Making a student uncomfortable amounts to govt coercion to pray with the team. A ridiculous standard and a load of BS. https://t.co/fYCaxG7rHe — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) June 27, 2022

Ridiculous standards and loads of BS are kind of Jemele Hill’s thing.

Stop lying 🤥 https://t.co/QFyHJTOZup — Jordan Bolds, Based Chancellor (@JBoldsy) June 27, 2022

Can’t stop, won’t stop.

***

Related:

Jemele Hill wants Spotify to pay a Black podcaster Joe Rogan type money to prove the company isn’t racist. Who wants to tell her?

Jemele Hill is NOT HAPPY with Elon Musk saying he’s ‘leaning towards’ supporting Gov. Ron DeSantis for POTUS in 2024