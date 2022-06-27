The First Amendment enjoyed yet another glorious moment in the sun today with the Supreme Court’s decision in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District:

The Supreme Court's first decision of the day is Kennedy v. Bremerton. In a 6–3 opinion by Gorsuch, the court holds that public school officials have a constitutional right to pray publicly, and lead students in prayer, during school events. https://t.co/eC9C36Jd5v pic.twitter.com/ld1wc3WtWV — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 27, 2022

You love to see it. Well, we love to see it. Some people out there are apparently pretty upset about it.

Unreal.

Gorsuch, Barrett, Kavanaugh, Alito, Thomas, Roberts:

"I demand the religious freedom to impose my religious beliefs on you." So much for separation of church and state in the United States. — janegray 🌻🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@ms_sharims) June 27, 2022

SCOTUS is now an ecclesiastical body, a purely religious tribunal. pic.twitter.com/Vv1HVW9Scd — Catullus (@Catullu95058079) June 27, 2022

God & Guns & Genocide Manifest Destiny rolls on…. https://t.co/B5KRD2oOyr — John Barna (@oneinatree) June 27, 2022

Yes, those are definitely very healthy responses to the SCOTUS ruling.

But they’re not the only kinds of responses. If you peruse Twitter, you’ll also find a number of people who seem to be under the impression that this decision only applies to religious Christians and no one of any other faith could possibly benefit from the freedom to pray privately in public places.

This is the beginning of the end for religious freedom for Jews. — Paula Bienenfeld (@PBienenfeld) June 27, 2022

Is it? Is it really?

Good to know Muslim students are free to now pray during school hours at any time right? — 010: Licensed To Post (@TomTPostingDos) June 27, 2022

Sure. Why not?

Every non-Christian religion should be in schools praying right now. I give it a week before someone brings a lawsuit challenging this new decision. — ᴼᵀᴵᴼˢᴱ ᴮᴱᴸᴸᴵᶜᴼˢᴱ (@otiosebellicose) June 27, 2022

So funny though…other religions don't feel this need to impose themselves on everyone else here in America, just the Christians. — Yes, Karen (@KarenVaccinated) June 27, 2022

Funny you should say that. Because if you’d actually read the decision, you’d see that the six justices responsible for the prevailing opinion actually took that into consideration:

SCOTUS ruling in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District responds to 9th district ruling: "On this understanding, a school could fire a Muslim teacher for wearing a headscarf in the classroom or prohibit a Christian aide from praying quietly over her lunch in the cafeteria." — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) June 27, 2022

So SCOTUS’ ruling actually upholds the right of Muslims to pray privately in school, then.

I bet this ruling wouldn’t have gone this way had it been Muslims or Jews https://t.co/Oxdv2VgvwC — Ben Wexler (@mrbenwexler) June 27, 2022

Evidently Ben Wexler shares a brain with Wajahat Ali.

Which means that, like Wajahat Ali, Ben Wexler needs it pointed out to him that Muslims and Jews were actually on board with Coach Kennedy. So here’s Charles C.W. Cooke to point it out:

Once again: Amicus briefs in support of the petitioner in Kennedy v. Bremerton included the Jewish Coalition for Religious Liberty and The Islam and Religious Freedom Action Team of the Religious Freedom Institute. pic.twitter.com/xuC0gMLkQN — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 27, 2022

Oh. But other than that, Ben, you nailed it.

***

Related:

Sports Illustrated explains how SCOTUS ruling upholding HS football coach’s right to pray on-field could erode ‘a bedrock of American democracy’