The First Amendment enjoyed yet another glorious moment in the sun today with the Supreme Court’s decision in Kennedy v. Bremerton School District:

You love to see it. Well, we love to see it. Some people out there are apparently pretty upset about it.

Yes, those are definitely very healthy responses to the SCOTUS ruling.

But they’re not the only kinds of responses. If you peruse Twitter, you’ll also find a number of people who seem to be under the impression that this decision only applies to religious Christians and no one of any other faith could possibly benefit from the freedom to pray privately in public places.

Is it? Is it really?

Sure. Why not?

Funny you should say that. Because if you’d actually read the decision, you’d see that the six justices responsible for the prevailing opinion actually took that into consideration:

So SCOTUS’ ruling actually upholds the right of Muslims to pray privately in school, then.

Evidently Ben Wexler shares a brain with Wajahat Ali.

Which means that, like Wajahat Ali, Ben Wexler needs it pointed out to him that Muslims and Jews were actually on board with Coach Kennedy. So here’s Charles C.W. Cooke to point it out:

Oh. But other than that, Ben, you nailed it.

***

