As we discussed earlier, the Supreme Court has ruled that high school football coach Joseph Kennedy was well within his First Amendment rights to privately pray at games, which means that other similarly inclined people are well within their First Amendment rights to do the same.

The Supreme Court's first decision of the day is Kennedy v. Bremerton. In a 6–3 opinion by Gorsuch, the court holds that public school officials have a constitutional right to pray publicly, and lead students in prayer, during school events. https://t.co/eC9C36Jd5v pic.twitter.com/ld1wc3WtWV — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 27, 2022

Interestingly, many liberals’ arguments against this decision effectively boil down to “We’d like to see if conservatives would be OK with this if the coach were Muslim or Jewish. Especially Muslim.” Spoiler alert: conservatives would be OK with it.

We can’t say the same for David Frum, who once upon a time called himself a conservative. It sounds like David here might actually have a problem if Joseph Kennedy were a Muslim:

Supreme Court opens way for rousing chants of "Allahu Akbar!" before high school sporting events https://t.co/ajjkFKmgrg — David Frum (@davidfrum) June 27, 2022

So what?

What's wrong with that? — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) June 27, 2022

This is fine. No really, I wasn't doing that "sarcastic internet meme" thing, 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑖𝑠 𝑡𝑜𝑡𝑎𝑙𝑙𝑦 𝑓𝑖𝑛𝑒. https://t.co/6MZH8t7i5Z — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) June 27, 2022

It is totally fine with us.

Yes, David, American Muslims enjoy the same freedom of speech and of religion that other Americans do. Is that a problem? https://t.co/8eSJixcLGc — Jeff Jacoby (@Jeff_Jacoby) June 27, 2022

Why isn’t it fine with David Frum?

Few things seem to infuriate the left more than a Christian expressing their faith and the SCOTUS stating they have a Constitutional right to do so. https://t.co/BbHg0ovT3m — Chad Felix Greene 🏳️‍🌈 (@chadfelixg) June 27, 2022

It’s almost as if David thinks there’s something inherently sinister about a Muslim offering praise and thanks to Allah.

Once again asking people to stop using Muslims as ad absurdism rhetorical talking point. I think it’s actually fine if a coach wants to pray at a football game. https://t.co/yIzqPAKaph — Murtaza Hussain (@MazMHussain) June 27, 2022

Same.

Does he honestly think this is a gotcha? https://t.co/XaOABq56hD — Not Convinced (@NConvinced) June 27, 2022

Why are David and so many other critics of SCOTUS’ Kennedy v. Bremerton School District ruling so quick to bring up Islam? What is it about Islam, specifically, that they think people should find so objectionable and scary?

David Frum actually went "but now Muslims can say Allahu Akbar!". Just incredible stuff. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 27, 2022

You’re telling on yourself, David, and you’re so busy talking that you don’t even realize it.

The problem with libs is they assume everyone’s as bigoted as they are. https://t.co/lay9XsWnID — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) June 27, 2022

Never fails.

That you defaulted to this says way more about you than it does about the ruling. https://t.co/XYaZ8cGbyL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 27, 2022

It speaks volumes.

