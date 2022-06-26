Welp.

If the turnout at these abortion rallies at the state capitols in Oklahoma and Georgia is any indication of what happens in November, then Dems have a major problem on their hands: do voters really care about Roe?

A “crowd of a few hundred at the Oklahoma Capitol.” That’s it:

Crowd of a few hundred at the Oklahoma Capitol to protest the overturning of Roe v Wade. Loudest cheers for candidates who pledge to support abortion rights. Oklahoma already had the strictest abortion ban in US. Speaker: “We need you to vote like your very lives depend on it.” pic.twitter.com/QtEwuoUG1w — Hannah Allam (@HannahAllam) June 26, 2022

Just wow:

@Jason_Bollinger Speaking about being a pro choice candidate. pic.twitter.com/7MMLHiUhgs — Scruffy Okie (@okcreports) June 26, 2022

And here’s the view from the Georgia Capitol. Is it really a “take over” of the steps with just a few dozen people in attendance?

#AbortionRights protest takes over the steps of the Georgia State Capitol Sunday. With #RoeVsWadeOverturned, GA is poised to bring back a law that would ban abortion 6 weeks into a pregnancy. It was previously blocked by a federal district judge in 2019.https://t.co/u2sPoYBV7s pic.twitter.com/TADNF1djd8 — Nela Lichtscheidl (@NelaLittle) June 26, 2022

This. Is. Pathetic:

Now, imagine the GOP reaction if SCOTUS had ruled against the Second Amendment. There wouldn’t be a few hundred of few dozen people showing up, that’s for sure.

***

Related:

Kamala Harris’ tweet pandering to ‘women who are afraid’ with Roe overturned even pisses the LEFT off (plus HILARIOUS Photoshops)

AOC, who still can’t define a woman, claims she had to explain how a period works to Republicans in bizarre Roe rant and ROFL

OOF: Jennifer Rubin FACE-PLANTS over old pro-life tweet while trying to ‘get creative’ and help women to keep aborting

Guess what DID NOT get discussed at today’s G7 meeting

Tags: