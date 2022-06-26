Welp.

If the turnout at these abortion rallies at the state capitols in Oklahoma and Georgia is any indication of what happens in November, then Dems have a major problem on their hands: do voters really care about Roe?

A “crowd of a few hundred at the Oklahoma Capitol.” That’s it:

Just wow:

And here’s the view from the Georgia Capitol. Is it really a “take over” of the steps with just a few dozen people in attendance?

This. Is. Pathetic:

Now, imagine the GOP reaction if SCOTUS had ruled against the Second Amendment. There wouldn’t be a few hundred of few dozen people showing up, that’s for sure.

