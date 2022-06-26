Welp.
If the turnout at these abortion rallies at the state capitols in Oklahoma and Georgia is any indication of what happens in November, then Dems have a major problem on their hands: do voters really care about Roe?
A “crowd of a few hundred at the Oklahoma Capitol.” That’s it:
Crowd of a few hundred at the Oklahoma Capitol to protest the overturning of Roe v Wade. Loudest cheers for candidates who pledge to support abortion rights. Oklahoma already had the strictest abortion ban in US. Speaker: “We need you to vote like your very lives depend on it.” pic.twitter.com/QtEwuoUG1w
— Hannah Allam (@HannahAllam) June 26, 2022
Just wow:
@Jason_Bollinger Speaking about being a pro choice candidate. pic.twitter.com/7MMLHiUhgs
— Scruffy Okie (@okcreports) June 26, 2022
And here’s the view from the Georgia Capitol. Is it really a “take over” of the steps with just a few dozen people in attendance?
#AbortionRights protest takes over the steps of the Georgia State Capitol Sunday. With #RoeVsWadeOverturned, GA is poised to bring back a law that would ban abortion 6 weeks into a pregnancy. It was previously blocked by a federal district judge in 2019.https://t.co/u2sPoYBV7s pic.twitter.com/TADNF1djd8
— Nela Lichtscheidl (@NelaLittle) June 26, 2022
This. Is. Pathetic:
Happening today at the Georgia Capitol: 📸 @ajc’s Natrice Miller. #gapol pic.twitter.com/oX2FWOdpW6
— Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) June 26, 2022
Now, imagine the GOP reaction if SCOTUS had ruled against the Second Amendment. There wouldn’t be a few hundred of few dozen people showing up, that’s for sure.
***
Related:
Kamala Harris’ tweet pandering to ‘women who are afraid’ with Roe overturned even pisses the LEFT off (plus HILARIOUS Photoshops)
AOC, who still can’t define a woman, claims she had to explain how a period works to Republicans in bizarre Roe rant and ROFL
OOF: Jennifer Rubin FACE-PLANTS over old pro-life tweet while trying to ‘get creative’ and help women to keep aborting
Guess what DID NOT get discussed at today’s G7 meeting
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.