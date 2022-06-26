With President Joe Biden in Germany for the G7 meeting, the morning started out with stories like this one from the Los Angeles Times’ Eli Stoklos claiming that “Biden’s proselytizing on democracy has been hampered by SCOTUS’ abortion ruling, more evidence for world leaders of democratic backsliding in the U.S.”:
G-7 leaders vowed to stay unified in fighting for Ukraine's survival.
But Biden's proselytizing on democracy has been hampered by SCOTUS' abortion ruling, more evidence for world leaders of democratic backsliding in the U.S.https://t.co/i5T8869CeD
— Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) June 26, 2022
But in reality, Friday’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade never even got discussed:
Did the Supreme Court's abortion rights decision come up in conversations at the #G7 today?
“No,” @POTUS Biden tells White House pool reporters @WardDPatrick and @karentravers.
— Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) June 26, 2022
Here’s the pool report of President Joe Biden’s exact words:
JUST IN (via WH press pool)#Biden says at #G7Summit photo op in Germany that the topic of US #SCOTUS overturning #RoeVsWade, ending nat'l #AbortionRights, has not been brought up by other leaders.#Abortion #Abortions #G7 #G7Summit2022 pic.twitter.com/8js5Ss5ziU
— Devon Heinen (@DevonHeinen) June 26, 2022
And maybe it didn’t come up because abortion is actually more restrictive than in the U.S.?
Yes, let's talk about the G7…
Germany: Illegal after 12 weeks (w/exceptions)
UK: Illegal after 24 weeks
France: Illegal after 14 weeks
Most other E.U. nations: Illegal after 12-24 weeks
United States: Legal up until birth in numerous states https://t.co/P8VW4IRxk8
— John Cooper (@thejcoop) June 26, 2022
In map form:
Propagandist says what? https://t.co/NygIiRVeZq pic.twitter.com/QqYHrNjIl4
— Glitterhoof (@ThatSCIrishlad) June 26, 2022
It’s also a pretty weird take on democracy:
Putting the decision in the hands of the people is literally democracy, regardless of the outcome the people decide. https://t.co/BqGvCIBw0K
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) June 26, 2022
Right?
“Making our laws less like North Korea’s and more like Sweden’s is democratic backsliding” said the person who is extremely smart.
— Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) June 26, 2022
This is their next take:
"Why Afghanistan is the fault of SCOTUS and Roe v Wade"
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 26, 2022
And how soon until team Biden blames SCOTUS for inflation?
Get ready for "SCOTUS' Price Hike"
— Virus-Free Cornbread (@JerOHMee) June 26, 2022
