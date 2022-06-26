With President Joe Biden in Germany for the G7 meeting, the morning started out with stories like this one from the Los Angeles Times’ Eli Stoklos claiming that “Biden’s proselytizing on democracy has been hampered by SCOTUS’ abortion ruling, more evidence for world leaders of democratic backsliding in the U.S.”:

But in reality, Friday’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade never even got discussed:

Here’s the pool report of President Joe Biden’s exact words:

And maybe it didn’t come up because abortion is actually more restrictive than in the U.S.?

In map form:

It’s also a pretty weird take on democracy:

Right?

This is their next take:

And how soon until team Biden blames SCOTUS for inflation?

