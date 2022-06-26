With President Joe Biden in Germany for the G7 meeting, the morning started out with stories like this one from the Los Angeles Times’ Eli Stoklos claiming that “Biden’s proselytizing on democracy has been hampered by SCOTUS’ abortion ruling, more evidence for world leaders of democratic backsliding in the U.S.”:

G-7 leaders vowed to stay unified in fighting for Ukraine's survival. But Biden's proselytizing on democracy has been hampered by SCOTUS' abortion ruling, more evidence for world leaders of democratic backsliding in the U.S.https://t.co/i5T8869CeD — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) June 26, 2022

But in reality, Friday’s Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade never even got discussed:

Did the Supreme Court's abortion rights decision come up in conversations at the #G7 today? “No,” @POTUS Biden tells White House pool reporters @WardDPatrick and @karentravers. — Ed O'Keefe (@edokeefe) June 26, 2022

Here’s the pool report of President Joe Biden’s exact words:

And maybe it didn’t come up because abortion is actually more restrictive than in the U.S.?

Yes, let's talk about the G7… Germany: Illegal after 12 weeks (w/exceptions)

UK: Illegal after 24 weeks

France: Illegal after 14 weeks

Most other E.U. nations: Illegal after 12-24 weeks United States: Legal up until birth in numerous states https://t.co/P8VW4IRxk8 — John Cooper (@thejcoop) June 26, 2022

In map form:

It’s also a pretty weird take on democracy:

Putting the decision in the hands of the people is literally democracy, regardless of the outcome the people decide. https://t.co/BqGvCIBw0K — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) June 26, 2022

Right?

“Making our laws less like North Korea’s and more like Sweden’s is democratic backsliding” said the person who is extremely smart. — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) June 26, 2022

This is their next take:

"Why Afghanistan is the fault of SCOTUS and Roe v Wade" — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 26, 2022

And how soon until team Biden blames SCOTUS for inflation?

Get ready for "SCOTUS' Price Hike" — Virus-Free Cornbread (@JerOHMee) June 26, 2022

