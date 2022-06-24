The funniest thing we learned after today’s historic Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe is that Congress is now on vacation for two weeks:

Is it really a “national emergency” if a response can wait two weeks?

Rep. Ted Lieu did get in a little marching before he heads back to California:

But he might not like what he hears from his supporters as there’s a significant backlash right now against the Democrat party:

Ted, they’re not buying it:

We regret to inform libs that Walter is correct. Here’s a reminder from The Intercept’s Ken Klippenstein that former President Obama did not make codifying Roe a priority back when he had the chance:

Andrew Yang speaks the truth:

But, hey, the lib grifters will make out:

Of course, we can’t find Yang calling for her to step down either:

Whoops.

***

