The funniest thing we learned after today’s historic Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe is that Congress is now on vacation for two weeks:

Members of Congress will be in their home districts for recess from today through July 11, celebrating our nation’s promise of freedom even as essential components of that freedom are dismantled. Make sure they hear from you: https://t.co/7lBDO2oxpO — Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) June 24, 2022

Is it really a “national emergency” if a response can wait two weeks?

Congressional Black Caucus calls for national emergency after SCOTUS decision https://t.co/iNR97GJSH9 pic.twitter.com/48bdS398Gt — The Hill (@thehill) June 24, 2022

Rep. Ted Lieu did get in a little marching before he heads back to California:

Marching with Members of Congress to the Supreme Court to protest the #Dobbs decision. pic.twitter.com/NjbeY6UDsB — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 24, 2022

But he might not like what he hears from his supporters as there’s a significant backlash right now against the Democrat party:

So disappointed in the Democratic party.. — Walter Salcido (@Salcido314) June 24, 2022

Ted, they’re not buying it:

The Democratic Party did not do this. Republicans did. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) June 24, 2022

But Ted, option were there to prevent this. — Walter Salcido (@Salcido314) June 24, 2022

We regret to inform libs that Walter is correct. Here’s a reminder from The Intercept’s Ken Klippenstein that former President Obama did not make codifying Roe a priority back when he had the chance:

Andrew Yang speaks the truth:

It feels like Democrats owe their people an apology for being bad at their jobs – they had a long time to codify Roe v. Wade, defend a balanced court, get RBG to step down, etc. Instead they got played and trounced. “Help undo our failures!” is not a compelling rallying cry. — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) June 24, 2022

But, hey, the lib grifters will make out:

The people who are going to get hurt by this the worst will be poor women in red states, while the folks who played politics with this will glide along and email people for money. — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) June 24, 2022

Of course, we can’t find Yang calling for her to step down either:

Oh no. RBG is a boss. Stay strong. — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) August 23, 2019

Whoops.

***

