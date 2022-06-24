Meet Carlos Maza, a Twitter-verified self-described “Marxist pig” and a “liberal fascist”. . .

. . .who says that “violence is a legitimate and appropriate response to oppression” in response to today’s SCOTUS ruling overturning Roe and President Biden’s plea that the demonstrations stay peaceful.

Note: This tweet has over 45,000 likes:

Violence is a legitimate and appropriate response to oppression. https://t.co/IDNh2QlKUK — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 24, 2022

He added, “The suffragettes planted bombs. Queer people threw bricks. Violence has always been a necessary and important part of social justice”:

The suffragettes planted bombs. Queer people threw bricks. Violence has always been a necessary and important part of social justice. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 24, 2022

Yikes:

“The whole point of democratic governance is to create an alternative to violence. When the government is no longer democratic, you’re supposed to go back to Plan A.”

The whole point of democratic governance is to create an alternative to violence. When the government is no longer democratic, you’re supposed to go back to Plan A. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 24, 2022

Twitter, are these tweets okay with you?

“Fascists literally do not care how hard you vote. They are not trying to win elections. Violence is the only language they understand, and it’s time we start speaking it.”

Fascists literally do not care how hard you vote. They are not trying to win elections. Violence is the only language they understand, and it’s time we start speaking it. — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 24, 2022

And, finally, there’s this meme of someone firebombing the Supreme Court:

In stardew valley pic.twitter.com/gAKMaVhkJq — Carlos Maza (@gaywonk) June 24, 2022

***

Related:

‘This is political cowardice’: White House calls a lid at 1:44 p.m., cancels press briefing

Nate Silver’s take on the political reality post-Roe won’t go over well with Dems

Emmanuel Macron, whose country has abortion laws more restrictive than Mississippi, lectures America on abortion

‘MAJOR fact-check needed here’: Katie Pavlich drops the fact-HAMMER on Biden’s speech on SCOTUS overturning Roe