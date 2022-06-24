French President Emmanuel Macron lectured America on Friday, saying “abortion is a fundamental right for all women” and that “it must be protected”:

Um, is he familiar with actual abortion laws in America?

Libs, Google it if you don’t know:

It’s just a fact:

From Wikipedia:

Abortion in France is legal on demand during the first 14 weeks from conception.[1][2] Abortions at later stages of pregnancy are allowed if two physicians certify that the abortion will be done to prevent grave permanent injury to the physical or mental health of the pregnant woman; a risk to the life of the pregnant woman; or that the child will suffer from a particularly severe illness recognized as incurable.[3][4][5] The abortion law was liberalized by the Veil Law in 1975.

France’s law is even more restrictive than in Mississippi, which was the issue in the Dobbs case:

