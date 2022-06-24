French President Emmanuel Macron lectured America on Friday, saying “abortion is a fundamental right for all women” and that “it must be protected”:

Abortion is a fundamental right for all women. It must be protected. I wish to express my solidarity with the women whose liberties are being undermined by the Supreme Court of the United States. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 24, 2022

Um, is he familiar with actual abortion laws in America?

France has stricter abortion laws than the U.S. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 24, 2022

Libs, Google it if you don’t know:

Google France's abortion laws to see how full of it this guy is. https://t.co/JDZk0AVh15 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 24, 2022

It’s just a fact:

France begins to limit abortions after 14 weeks. Many states allow and will continue to allow abortion up to and past 24 weeks The U.S. is incredibly permissive regarding abortion compared to Europe. https://t.co/rWTNZj1Ern — Daniel Buck (@MrDanielBuck) June 24, 2022

From Wikipedia:

Abortion in France is legal on demand during the first 14 weeks from conception.[1][2] Abortions at later stages of pregnancy are allowed if two physicians certify that the abortion will be done to prevent grave permanent injury to the physical or mental health of the pregnant woman; a risk to the life of the pregnant woman; or that the child will suffer from a particularly severe illness recognized as incurable.[3][4][5] The abortion law was liberalized by the Veil Law in 1975.

France’s law is even more restrictive than in Mississippi, which was the issue in the Dobbs case:

Of course, this makes no sense because France's nationwide abortion ban (at 14 weeks) is more restrictive than the Mississippi law at issue in Dobbs (15 weeks). Macron's statement is a great reminder of how uniquely chaotic abortion politics are. https://t.co/xBBxm66wRP — RRH Elections (@RRHElections) June 24, 2022

***