Earlier today, USA Today’s Dylan Wells interviewed Majority Whip Jim Clyburn about the Dobb decision overturning Roe and he said, “It’s a little anticlimactic, I think we all expected this. And I’m hopeful, you know I have to read the decision to see exactly the extent to which we can move legislatively to respond to it.”

Just asked Whip Clyburn about the Dobbs decision: “It’s a little anticlimactic, I think we all expected this. And I'm hopeful, you know I have to read the decision to see exactly the extent to which we can move legislatively to respond to it.” — Dylan Wells (@dylanewells) June 24, 2022

LOL. Libs are really, really PISSED at this lackluster response:

The current generation of Democratic leadership is completely incapable of dealing with the extent of the crisis we face. This is incomprehensibly out of touch with reality. https://t.co/TdAuj1xGBT — Max Berger (@maxberger) June 24, 2022

We’re sensing a pattern here that maybe Dems are ready for younger leaders?

Our gerontocracy is simply not fit for this moment. https://t.co/k3clS3jCKv — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) June 24, 2022

Staggering how ill-equipped ANY of them are to meet this moment. https://t.co/AUGptWVrJu — Louis Peitzman (@LouisPeitzman) June 24, 2022

What an unbelievably impotent response. Jesus Christ. https://t.co/kw7zoQYWYu — Hutch (@hutchinson) June 24, 2022

The Democratic leadership is just not up to this moment, is it https://t.co/cjA1oV7ffj — Mark Gongloff (@markgongloff) June 24, 2022

And then a Bernie fan account weighed in, which is funny because it can be argued that Dems lost in 2016 because of petulant Bernie supporters. Whoops:

We would say this is embarrassing, but it's what we expect out of Clyburn. https://t.co/pl8BXr9Xg5 — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) June 24, 2022

They’re also not happy that Clyburn campaigned for pro-life Henry Cuellar last week:

Clyburn spent the days after the leak campaigning for the last anti-abortion Democrat in the House. Now the actual decision itself is here and it’s “anticlimactic.” It’s only been an hour but the lack of urgency from Democrats here is unreal. https://t.co/KnXtshGQb8 https://t.co/b5vdju62CP — Paul Blest (@pblest) June 24, 2022

Dems went from “safe, legal and rare” to not tolerating pro-life candidates in pro-life districts:

This is your Democratic leadership. Clyburn just spent days in Texas helping Henry Cuellar win by less than 300 votes, now he’s calling the overturning of Roe “a little anticlimactic." https://t.co/UENjBgsKRZ — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) June 24, 2022

Let the grifting begin!

"Our strategy is to fundraiser off it and eventually retire, everyone actually effected is 30 years younger than me so they'll be doing the hard part I guess" https://t.co/EFFL9o6DZ9 — Like Kurosawa, I Make Mad (@the_moviebob) June 24, 2022

They’re so mad:

Millions of mostly low-income and BIPOC women, trans folks, and non-binary people just lost basic bodily autonomy and the ability to access safe abortions while the 3rd most powerful House Democrat thinks that it's "anticlimactic." Are we really surprised by the state of things? https://t.co/9Y52uhboi9 — Shervin Aazami (@AazamiShervin) June 24, 2022

If only:

retire you damn old fool https://t.co/b7DPdbuRNT — ryan cooper (@ryanlcooper) June 24, 2022

And just wait, Dems. It will get worse:

if, as expected, the Democrats are wiped out in November, everyone in leadership should resign and allow a new generation to lead the party. that particularly goes for those over 80 https://t.co/CmlFBk0Wia — Jack Holmes (@jackholmes0) June 24, 2022

Libs, as mad as you are right now, please remember that Congress is on vacation for two weeks and they’ll get back to you shortly

