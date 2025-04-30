'We Missed the Story': Stephen Miller Drags the Media for Four Years of Hiding Biden's Senility

'We think the journos doth protest too much.'

Pardon our bastardization of the Bard there, but we can't help thinking of that famous line from Hamlet as we watch so many members of the dead legacy media try to pretend that they weren't fully complicit in covering up Joe Biden's cognitive decline over his four years in office. And even worse, not only did they lie in his favor, they also tried to destroy anyone who spoke the truth about Emperor Biden and his invisible clothes.

The attempts to erase history began in earnest when Jake Tapper announced in February that he was writing a book (coming out in May) with Axios's Alex Thompson, blowing the doors wide open on a scandal that anyone with eyes could see. The White House Correspondents' Association even feted Thompson at their most recent nerd prom for his 'honest reporting' about Biden's mental decline. Most recently, unemployed hack Chuck Todd melted down on camera about the 'virtue signalers' who rightfully called the media out about lying for the Biden administration.

We all know the truth, of course. They covered the senility up, and they would have been happy to keep covering it up right through the 2024 election. Except that Biden threw a monkey in that wrench when he came out on stage for a live debate with Donald Trump last summer and showed everyone in America that his brain was made of tapioca.

Last night, Stephen Miller (the @redsteeze Stephen Miller of The Spectator, not the White House advisor) took us all on a trip down memory lane as he produced receipt after receipt of articles, tweets, and screenshots demonstrating the absurdity of the media's claim today that, 'We missed the story.'

Grab some popcorn as we not-so-fondly revisit some of these gems over four years of Zombie Biden as the fake President.

OOF. And we're off!

There is the very real possibility that Biden was actually evacuating his bowels in that clip from last spring. But you would have never known it if you watched CNN or NBC, or listened to Tapper and Todd (let alone countless other legacy media apparatchiks).

LOL. 'End of quote.'

A great idea to have this person in charge of foreign policy. Don't you agree, Jen Rubin and Bill Kristol?

Jebus. Biden looks absolutely terrified in that clip with his deer-in-the-headlights eyes. Almost like he had no idea where (and possibly who) he was.

He's just good old Uncle Joe, though. Right, Jim Acosta?

Yikes. Maybe someone was standing off-camera [cough-Jill Biden-cough] holding an ice cream cone that Biden had to go investigate.

What do you think, Rachel Maddow?

Wow. Just ... wow. 'Every time he speaks, he's fine.'

Would you care to revisit those remarks, Molly Jong-Fast?

There is a solid case to be made that all four years of Biden's presidency were simply him 'following orders.' When he could remember the orders, that is.

But if you ask Philip Bump, he would have no idea what this even means.

Outstanding work, Phil.

Ahh, Joe Scarborough has entered the discussion.

Remember that it was one full year after Biden went full blank slate here that Scarborough called him 'sharp as a tack' and 'the best Biden ever.'

This is one of the most incriminating screenshots of all. This, and the picture of Biden holding his cheat sheet with the name and photo of a journalist he was supposed to call on with a pre-approved question.

The Biden administration was openly mocking the media, but White House press correspondents like NBC's Kelly O'Donnell completely ignored it.

LOL.

We'd like to make fun of Oliver Darcy, but he has done far too good a job of that all on his own.

For instance, that was a story Darcy wrote TWO DAYS before Biden's train wreck on stage at the presidential debate.

Hey there, Anderson Cooper.

Now that it doesn't matter anymore, we wonder if he'd care to tell everyone how much Biden was REALLY malfunctioning when Cooper was asking him questions at that CNN town hall.

HA. Windshield cancer. An all-time Biden classic.

It will surprise no one that Newsweek, the Associated Press, and FactCheck.org all claimed that this was perfectly fine.

In fact, for Newsweek, the real story wasn't what Biden said, it was that Tucker Carlson laughed at him for it.

Miller had more examples he posted last night, but after it all, he offered this explanation:

What happened was the RNC Research Account posted clip after clip after clip of Biden and his decline.



Reporters simply didn't post the clips, nor did they want to be seen giving credit to the RNC among other journalists. So they simply ignored these incidents and wrote them… https://t.co/W6fLSQTWsp — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 29, 2025

... and wrote them off as political attacks and cheap fakes.



Now they are taking the credit while attempting to distance themselves from that behavior.

'Attempting' is the key word there. It's not going to work.

The question they should all be asking is why people had to go to an RNC twitter account for the official history of documentation of Biden's decline.



This isn't missing the story. This is part of what we mean by their roles in all of this. @AlexThomp — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 29, 2025

And there is the problem. The legacy media were not concerned with covering Biden and his administration for four years. They believed that they were part of that administration and, like any good political staffers, it was their job to cheer it on.

Very much like Jen Psaki -- who conveniently joined the media ranks while she was still Biden's Press Secretary. (We're sure that's just a coincidence, though.)

They can try all they want now to pretend that this wasn't the case. Unfortunately for them, we all have the receipts.

This is why the legacy media is not only dead in 2025, but the cause of death has been ruled a suicide.

