One and the Same: Chuck Todd Rants at Mirror While Blaming Dem Party for Hiding Biden’s Cognitive Decline

The legacy media covered up President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline until last year’s presidential debate with then-candidate Donald Trump. It was a disaster for Biden and an equal disaster for the legacy media. There was no way for ‘journalists’ to continue their campaign of ignoring obvious signs of Biden’s decline while simultaneously attacking anyone who was pointing out what was abundantly clear.

Chuck Todd wants to blame the Democrat Party and Biden’s White House for keeping the legacy media in the dark. Yes, the same legacy media that is the mouthpiece of the Democrat Party.

Todd’s absurdity starts here. (READ)

MSNBC's Chuck Todd has a meltdown over right-wing "virtue signalers" who are calling out the media for covering up Biden's mental decline. The media is so mad they got caught. Todd says the media was *not* covering up his mental decline and that the real blame should be put on top Democrats like Chuck Schumer. "This is not a media failure. This is a failure of the Democratic Party."Same thing. Video: @ChrisCillizza

Here’s Todd’s hysterical meltdown. (WATCH)

Todd and Chris Cizzilla might as well be pointing in a mirror while blaming the Democrat Party.

Commenters have known for years that Biden was mentally unraveling in front of everyone’s eyes. Here’s a good example. (WATCH)

Everyone knew Biden was broken... pic.twitter.com/IsVOIAm3fm — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) April 28, 2025

Chuck Todd saw this and didn't think there was anything wrong with him lmao. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 28, 2025

Perhaps Chuck Todd is fibbing... — I Love America News (@ILA_NewsX) April 28, 2025

That’s what many commenters are saying.

Posters say it comes down to two options. Neither choice helps out Todd, Cillizza, or their ‘news’ buddies.

Anyone who denied Biden's mental decline was either lying or dim as a broken bulb — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) April 28, 2025

When someone like Chuck Todd says it's not the media's fault, one of the following must be true: A) He's lying and the media was covering it up.or... B) The media truly couldn't tell Biden was gone mentally, meaning most of them are morons because they can't watch a video and come to the conclusion Biden is mentally not there, therefore, we shouldn't trust them anyway. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 28, 2025

Media: "WE are the real victims here!"



They knew and decided to ignore it. (cover it up) — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 28, 2025

We agree that the legacy media actively covered for Biden. Now, they’re lying about the lies they told and trying unsuccessfully to cover up the cover-up. It’s insane, but it’s what they’re doing.