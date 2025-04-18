Disgraceful: Maine Governor Dismisses Girls Pleading for Fairness and Safety a 'Diversionary Tactic'

Earlier this week, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that the Department of Justice was filing a civil lawsuit against Maine's Department of Education for refusing to comply with Title IX law by continuing to allow males to play in women's and girls' sports and allowing men in dresses into women's bathrooms and locker rooms.

Welp. Maine Governor Janet Mills once defiantly said, 'I'll see you in court.' So, now she gets her wish.

To help underscore the importance of the suit, Bondi invited several well-known champions of protecting women's rights to her press conference, including Riley Gaines and Maine Representative Laurel Libby, who has been censored and silenced by the state legislature for speaking out against the erasure of women.

But Bondi also invited some victims of Maine's policy who America may not know. Watch below to hear the testimonials from Maine high school athletes Cassidy Carlisle and Zoe Hutchins:

"Even though my own governor isn't fighting for me, I know there are people out there fighting for me."



Amazing words from Maine high school athletes Cassidy Carlisle and Zoe Hutchins. pic.twitter.com/1SZEiXVysK — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) April 16, 2025

But wait. We were told that this sort of thing 'never happens.'

That's weird. For something that never happens, it sure does seem to be happening a LOT.

Yesterday, Mills was asked to respond to the lawsuit and, like pretty much everything else Democrats are doing these days, her comments defy explanation, reason, and sanity.

In Mills' case, her comments also do not even rise to the level of basic human decency. Watch:

Maine Governor Janet Mills says that concerns of the young female athletes who spoke out against men invading their sports and bathrooms is a "diversionary tactic" and not a "real issue."



Democrats hate women.pic.twitter.com/NS2uI3jwWK https://t.co/Z54NuhjF8T — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 17, 2025

A diversionary tactic? Not a 'real issue'? Did Mills even listen to the two young girls in her state, not to mention countless others, for whom it is a VERY real issue?

(You don't need to answer that last question. We know she didn't.)

Maine Governor Janet Mills doesn't believe the girls who spoke against men in their locker rooms.



She has two granddaughters. How can she look them in eyes? https://t.co/MCmbDNrXZC — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) April 18, 2025

We don't know how she can even look HERSELF in the mirror, let alone her granddaughters in the eyes.

As some would say… “A witch on wheels” https://t.co/MnDWUGxXAw — JediPD_MD_MBA (@JediPD_MD_MBA) April 18, 2025

This phrase also works if you remove the W from 'witch' and replace it with a B.

Governor Mills dismissing REAL concerns of the girls and women of Maine is disgusting. https://t.co/riCxdVG01N — Ginny (@ginkates) April 18, 2025

We hold the line because of people like her — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) April 18, 2025

As we have noted with other current events (like the deportation of wife-beating, illegal alien MS-13 gang members), not only have the Democrats lost their souls, they also seem to have lost any political instincts they may have once held.

Letting men into women's spaces isn't just immoral and revolting, it is an 80/20 political loser with Americans.

Real women, the ones who aren't 77 y/o and senile, disagree with Governor Janet Mills.



She would be surprised by how many real women feel unsafe changing/showing in front of men, and feel cheated when they have to compete against men in women's sports. — RetiredPublius (@ProffesorPubli1) April 18, 2025

Of course, it's unfair and women feel unsafe. This wasn't even debatable before the Democrats let the crazed gender cult take over their party.

@JanetMillsforME Janet Mills needs to be placed in an insane asylum. pic.twitter.com/Pd1QRLIGDx — Debra Milam 🇺🇲 America First (@DebraMilam6) April 17, 2025

At the very least, she needs to be voted out of office and shunned by her constituents.

President Trump warned her back in February when she dared his administration to sue her. He told her that she wouldn't have a political future if she kept this up.

We think he may be right about that, even in Maine.

This is despicable beyond words. https://t.co/05IK1wUbT3 — Neanderthal Privilege (@solo_sonata) April 17, 2025

'Despicable beyond words' might as well be the Democrat Party platform these days.

Democrats hate America and Americans especially women. They promote the abuse of women whether it’s men in women’s sports, men pretending to be women invading women’s rest rooms, supporting ms 13 gang members who traffic in the sex trade. Never in my lifetime have I seen the… https://t.co/8xt9Z1Z2Az — Earl Blasiman (@EarlBlasiman) April 18, 2025

The post above concludes, 'Never in my lifetime have I seen the abuse of women like the Democrats support today.'

It's shocking to see. Then again, Doug Emhoff, who beat up his girlfriend and got the nanny pregnant, is the left's idea of 'new masculinity,' so we should hardly be surprised.

Democrats HATE REAL women and girls! https://t.co/vfIC44ywa8 — Tanya Klein (@tanyakleintw) April 18, 2025

Mills is the most offensive governor in the US, inside and out.



She hates women. Probably because she’s so hideous. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 17, 2025

We're not going to comment on Mills' outward appearance. Regardless of what people may think about that, where she is truly hideous is on the inside.

Where in the world did they find this person. https://t.co/nQtbkzapwr — Jerry deese (@JerryRayDeese2) April 18, 2025

It's like Mills was manufactured in a Marxist factory of woke politicians.

That is the ONLY issue - no biological men in women’s sports #Maine https://t.co/pUvw1ihgFD — Melissa 🇺🇸🙏 (@MLAS) April 18, 2025

Mills can play the deflection game all she wants. The women speaking out in her state, including Libby, Carlisle, and Hutchins, are who voters are listening to, not morally bankrupt politicians.

And since Mills wants to play the due process game ...

Girls had no due process when they forced them to shower and compete with men. Women and girls were immediately sanctioned and lost scholarships. The gaslighting is ridiculous. https://t.co/K1Pn23rbZy — Mike (silence/violence) (@mikzorian) April 17, 2025

Oh, there's gonna' be some due process for Mills and her Department of Education now, alright.

And we're pretty sure that the DOJ's lawsuit against Maine is going to sink Mills and the Democrat Party to even new depths of low approval ratings.

Not to mention, in addition to any punitive penalties imposed by suit, Mills is about to lose nearly $5 BILLION in federal funding for her state.

But hey. Good luck in that 2026 election, governor!