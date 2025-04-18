El Salvador President Posts What Happens Now That Sen. Van Hollen Confirmed US...
Make The West Great Again: Trump Hosts Meloni to Talk Trade and Saving...
Nate Silver’s Hot Take: AOC’s 2028 POTUS Bid Is Apparently Most Likely Outcome...
Unthinkable Evil: Swatting Plot Targets Family of Texas Track Meet Stabbing Victim
VIP
Optical Delusion: Democrats Pleased with Van Hollen’s Dinner Photos with a Deported Illega...
Scott Jennings Calls Out the ‘Party of Women’ for Embracing Alleged Wife-Beater Kilmar...
Astro-Nots? Sean Duffy Brings Some Would-Be Space Cadets’ Self-Delusion Crashing Down to E...
RFK Jr. Raises Autism Concerns, Sparks Bizarre Bad-Faith Claims Downplaying Its Impact fro...
My Dinner with Kilmar: Dem Senator Scores Date with El Salvador Citizen Recently...
Harvard Imitates Harvard Parody in Real Life - Don't Cut Our Funding, or...
VIP
James Woods Notes Karmelo Anthony Is Halfway to Becoming a Millionaire
Bodycam Footage of ‘Community Leader’ Shot by Cop Released
Joe Biden Mixes Up Ukraine and Iraq, Drops His Ice Cream at Secret...
Rob Schneider's Hilarious Meme NAILS Why Dems Have a Love Affair With Illegal...

Disgraceful: Maine Governor Dismisses Girls Pleading for Fairness and Safety a 'Diversionary Tactic'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:45 AM on April 18, 2025
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Earlier this week, Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that the Department of Justice was filing a civil lawsuit against Maine's Department of Education for refusing to comply with Title IX law by continuing to allow males to play in women's and girls' sports and allowing men in dresses into women's bathrooms and locker rooms. 

Advertisement

Welp. Maine Governor Janet Mills once defiantly said, 'I'll see you in court.' So, now she gets her wish. 

To help underscore the importance of the suit, Bondi invited several well-known champions of protecting women's rights to her press conference, including Riley Gaines and Maine Representative Laurel Libby, who has been censored and silenced by the state legislature for speaking out against the erasure of women

But Bondi also invited some victims of Maine's policy who America may not know. Watch below to hear the testimonials from Maine high school athletes Cassidy Carlisle and Zoe Hutchins:

But wait. We were told that this sort of thing 'never happens.' 

That's weird. For something that never happens, it sure does seem to be happening a LOT. 

Yesterday, Mills was asked to respond to the lawsuit and, like pretty much everything else Democrats are doing these days, her comments defy explanation, reason, and sanity. 

In Mills' case, her comments also do not even rise to the level of basic human decency. Watch: 

Recommended

El Salvador President Posts What Happens Now That Sen. Van Hollen Confirmed US Deportee Is Healthy
Doug P.
Advertisement

A diversionary tactic? Not a 'real issue'? Did Mills even listen to the two young girls in her state, not to mention countless others, for whom it is a VERY real issue? 

(You don't need to answer that last question. We know she didn't.)

We don't know how she can even look HERSELF in the mirror, let alone her granddaughters in the eyes. 

This phrase also works if you remove the W from 'witch' and replace it with a B.

As we have noted with other current events (like the deportation of wife-beating, illegal alien MS-13 gang members), not only have the Democrats lost their souls, they also seem to have lost any political instincts they may have once held.

Letting men into women's spaces isn't just immoral and revolting, it is an 80/20 political loser with Americans.

Advertisement

Of course, it's unfair and women feel unsafe. This wasn't even debatable before the Democrats let the crazed gender cult take over their party.

At the very least, she needs to be voted out of office and shunned by her constituents. 

President Trump warned her back in February when she dared his administration to sue her. He told her that she wouldn't have a political future if she kept this up. 

We think he may be right about that, even in Maine. 

'Despicable beyond words' might as well be the Democrat Party platform these days. 

Advertisement

The post above concludes, 'Never in my lifetime have I seen the abuse of women like the Democrats support today.' 

It's shocking to see. Then again, Doug Emhoff, who beat up his girlfriend and got the nanny pregnant, is the left's idea of 'new masculinity,' so we should hardly be surprised. 

We're not going to comment on Mills' outward appearance. Regardless of what people may think about that, where she is truly hideous is on the inside.

It's like Mills was manufactured in a Marxist factory of woke politicians. 

Mills can play the deflection game all she wants. The women speaking out in her state, including Libby, Carlisle, and Hutchins, are who voters are listening to, not morally bankrupt politicians. 

And since Mills wants to play the due process game ... 

Advertisement

Oh, there's gonna' be some due process for Mills and her Department of Education now, alright. 

And we're pretty sure that the DOJ's lawsuit against Maine is going to sink Mills and the Democrat Party to even new depths of low approval ratings. 

Not to mention, in addition to any punitive penalties imposed by suit, Mills is about to lose nearly $5 BILLION in federal funding for her state. 

But hey. Good luck in that 2026 election, governor! 

 

Tags: GOVERNOR MAINE WOMEN WOMEN'S RIGHTS TITLE IX

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

El Salvador President Posts What Happens Now That Sen. Van Hollen Confirmed US Deportee Is Healthy
Doug P.
Unthinkable Evil: Swatting Plot Targets Family of Texas Track Meet Stabbing Victim
justmindy
Bodycam Footage of ‘Community Leader’ Shot by Cop Released
Brett T.
Rob Schneider's Hilarious Meme NAILS Why Dems Have a Love Affair With Illegal Alien Criminals
Grateful Calvin
Make The West Great Again: Trump Hosts Meloni to Talk Trade and Saving Western Civilization
Eric V.
Nate Silver’s Hot Take: AOC’s 2028 POTUS Bid Is Apparently Most Likely Outcome for Democrats
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
El Salvador President Posts What Happens Now That Sen. Van Hollen Confirmed US Deportee Is Healthy Doug P.
Advertisement