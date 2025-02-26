After Threatening to Sue Trump Admin, Maine Dems Censure Republican Critic of Gov. Mills' Trans Policy

We've told you quite a bit about Janet Mills, governor of Maine, and her decision to go to the mattresses for 'trans girls' (read: men) in women's sports.

President Donald Trump called Mills out to her face over it, threatening federal funding if she refused to comply with his executive order prohibiting biological men who 'identify' as female from competing against girls, and Mills told Trump she'd see him in court.

Why the Left has decided to keep going all in on this issue is beyond us, but even Bill Maher says they won't win another election until they stop it.

That doesn't seem to deter Democrats, though.

In Maine, state Rep. Laurel Libby was just censured for 'posting a photo of a minor' on Facebook when highlighting the fact Democratic Party policies allowed a boy to compete against girls in a state pole vault competition.

The Maine Democrat Majority has just moved to censure me, for speaking out against their failure to protect Maine girls and keep biological males out of girls' sports.



Let me be clear: I will not be silenced and I will not allow the voices of Maine girls to be silenced. pic.twitter.com/Zdy2usGuo6 — Rep. Laurel Libby (@laurel_libby) February 26, 2025

It seems very wrong to censure her on an issue that 90%+ of Americans agree with her on.

But that's Democrats for you.

Our girls deserve so much better than the "leadership" that @GovJanetMills and the Maine Democrat Majority are currently offering.



I will not be bullied into rejecting basic common sense: biological males have *no place* in girls' sports. Period. — Rep. Laurel Libby (@laurel_libby) February 26, 2025

We're reminded of Seth Moulton, the Democrat and father who said he didn't want boys competing with his daughters. He got major blowback from the Left for saying something most parents would also say.

My full thoughts on @GovJanetMills and the Maine Democrat Majority's attempt to cancel me and silence the voices of Maine girls: pic.twitter.com/GSQ1bBCbJz — Rep. Laurel Libby (@laurel_libby) February 26, 2025

This writer wants a Leftist to explain to her why the feelings of a minority group of people trumps the rights and safety of countless girls and women.

Please.

Explain it to her.

Yep.

Thank you for standing up for women and girls, it is madness that we are here and that these things need to be sad but even more frightening is how few are prepared to do so. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) February 26, 2025

What's frightening is how many Democrats are willing to fight against girls and silence those who would defend them.

Rep. Laurel Libby’s out there on X tonight, going full beast mode calling out Governor Janet Mills and the Maine Dems for trying to shut her down.



Mills’s campaign to cancel both girls’ sports and anyone who speaks out against her radical agenda continues…”



Then bam, she hits… — Southern "Belle" (@patlicata) February 26, 2025

Libby's constituents need to reach out to the governor's office and tell them how they feel.

And the Trump administration needs to pull the funding.

Democrats love nothing more than forcibly silencing those who disagree with them... They have nothing else. — One Salty Patriot (@1Salty_Patriot) February 26, 2025

It's what they do best.

🚨Maine voted to censure @laurel_libby for daring to speak out and defend women’s sports.



Is it any wonder that censorship is rampant on college campuses when an elected official is being silenced for speaking out on a policy that 80% of Americans agree on? https://t.co/uapelQaivr — Speech First (@Speech_First) February 26, 2025

It's positively Orwellian.

Maine Democrats (wannabe Stalinists) censure and deprive an elected official from casting the votes she was elected to cast because she posted on facebook her opposition to men in women's sports using accurate photos and captions. https://t.co/alYbGxc3Mc pic.twitter.com/f0FtN3nPIC — StopCincyStreetcar (@EndTheStreetcar) February 26, 2025

This is who they are.

This is insane.



The State Representative who highlighted that Maine was allowing a biological male to compete against girls in the state pole vaulting championship was just censured and stripped of her voting rights in the Maine House of Reps. https://t.co/UZRKjdHOx9 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 26, 2025

It is absolutely insane.

Shame on Democrats.

I am truly thankful for the overwhelming amount of support I've received, following @GovJanetMills and the Maine Democrat Majority's attempt to cancel me.



My resolve has only grown stronger.



I will not be silenced and I will not allow the voices of Maine girls to be silenced. https://t.co/OTKulMmULu pic.twitter.com/1U0zchaqc3 — Rep. Laurel Libby (@laurel_libby) February 26, 2025

If Democrats and Maine local media wanted to hide this from the public, ask yourselves why.

It's because they know the majority of voters would not like this, the majority of parents with athlete daughters would oppose this, and the majority of girls themselves would oppose this.

And when Rep. Libby called them out for it, they tried to silence her.