After Threatening to Sue Trump Admin, Maine Dems Censure Republican Critic of Gov. Mills' Trans Policy

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on February 26, 2025
AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

We've told you quite a bit about Janet Mills, governor of Maine, and her decision to go to the mattresses for 'trans girls' (read: men) in women's sports.

President Donald Trump called Mills out to her face over it, threatening federal funding if she refused to comply with his executive order prohibiting biological men who 'identify' as female from competing against girls, and Mills told Trump she'd see him in court.

Why the Left has decided to keep going all in on this issue is beyond us, but even Bill Maher says they won't win another election until they stop it.

That doesn't seem to deter Democrats, though.

In Maine, state Rep. Laurel Libby was just censured for 'posting a photo of a minor' on Facebook when highlighting the fact Democratic Party policies allowed a boy to compete against girls in a state pole vault competition.

It seems very wrong to censure her on an issue that 90%+ of Americans agree with her on.

But that's Democrats for you.

We're reminded of Seth Moulton, the Democrat and father who said he didn't want boys competing with his daughters. He got major blowback from the Left for saying something most parents would also say.

This writer wants a Leftist to explain to her why the feelings of a minority group of people trumps the rights and safety of countless girls and women.

Please.

Explain it to her.

Yep.

What's frightening is how many Democrats are willing to fight against girls and silence those who would defend them.

Libby's constituents need to reach out to the governor's office and tell them how they feel.

And the Trump administration needs to pull the funding.

It's what they do best.

It's positively Orwellian.

This is who they are.

It is absolutely insane.

Shame on Democrats.

If Democrats and Maine local media wanted to hide this from the public, ask yourselves why.

It's because they know the majority of voters would not like this, the majority of parents with athlete daughters would oppose this, and the majority of girls themselves would oppose this.

And when Rep. Libby called them out for it, they tried to silence her.

