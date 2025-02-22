Stephen King Is Proud Maine Gov. Janet Mills Will Fight to Let Men Bully Women

Yesterday, President Donald Trump told Maine Governor Janet Mills to her face that her state would lose federal funding if she refused to comply with his executive order banning men from women's sports.

But, once again, a Democrat sides with the minority of radical trans activists against the interests of the majority of women and girls, and Mills vows to sue Trump over the executive order.

You'll be not surprised to learn creepy Leftist Stephen King thinks Mills is awesome for continuing the Democrats' war on women:

Governor Janet Mills to Trump: “See you in court.”

Makes me proud to be a Maine man.

Thank you, Governor, for standing up to the bully. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 21, 2025

No, the bullies here are the men who think they have a 'right' to women's sports and safe spaces.

You’re literally cheering on men competing with women in sports



Who exactly is the bully? — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 22, 2025

They're the bullies.

I know creepy is your thing, but super creepy to cheer on the destruction of women's sports and other women's spaces. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 22, 2025

He does creepy well, and we're not talking about his writing.

Thought you said you were leaving X a while ago??? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 22, 2025

Like a bad burrito, he came back.

Why are you defending males taking away women's rights and opportunities? The males entering women's sports are the bullies, sir. — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) February 22, 2025

Because, deep down, Democrats hate women.

You really think this is okay, @StephenKing?



Here in Davis CA, I know of 3 trans-identified BOYS boys who have competed in girls’ high school CIF sports at Davis Senior High School.



One boy, Everett "June" Watterson, even won the California-NV state girls’ downhill ski… pic.twitter.com/2n2MmLXqTn — Beth Bourne (@bourne_beth2345) February 22, 2025

Yes, he thinks it's okay.

The eagerness that men like you have for announcing your misogyny so proudly will never cease to amaze me. — Sall Grover (@salltweets) February 21, 2025

It really is a hill they're choosing to die on, despite being in the minority of this issue.

She’s fighting for men to compete against women moron!! pic.twitter.com/s92uDNQaPq — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) February 21, 2025

He knows this. He's okay with this.

The “bullies” in this story are the men invading women’s and girl’s sports and locker rooms. In case you were confused. https://t.co/y7uLUucBOn — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) February 22, 2025

He's not confused. He's a bully.

So the bullies aren’t the dudes playing girls sports? https://t.co/c2K8PV8QRo — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) February 22, 2025

In King's world, no.

It's rare to see someone so proudly display their sexism and misogyny like Stephen King has done here https://t.co/z8w0mGYcVH — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) February 22, 2025

It's eye-opening, no?

Of course the opposite is true. Trump is standing up to the bullies to protect women and girls. https://t.co/OfAdN2BNnr — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) February 21, 2025

Maybe a few more election cycle losses will get the message through the Democrats' thick skulls.