Stephen King Is Proud Maine Gov. Janet Mills Will Fight to Let Men Bully Women

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on February 22, 2025
Meme screenshot

Yesterday, President Donald Trump told Maine Governor Janet Mills to her face that her state would lose federal funding if she refused to comply with his executive order banning men from women's sports.

But, once again, a Democrat sides with the minority of radical trans activists against the interests of the majority of women and girls, and Mills vows to sue Trump over the executive order.

You'll be not surprised to learn creepy Leftist Stephen King thinks Mills is awesome for continuing the Democrats' war on women:

No, the bullies here are the men who think they have a 'right' to women's sports and safe spaces.

They're the bullies.

He does creepy well, and we're not talking about his writing.

Like a bad burrito, he came back.

Because, deep down, Democrats hate women.

Yes, he thinks it's okay.

It really is a hill they're choosing to die on, despite being in the minority of this issue.

He knows this. He's okay with this.

He's not confused. He's a bully.

In King's world, no.

It's eye-opening, no?

Maybe a few more election cycle losses will get the message through the Democrats' thick skulls.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP MAINE SPORTS STEPHEN KING WOMEN WOMEN'S RIGHTS

