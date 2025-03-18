Even the Left Ain't Buying It: Politico Claims Centrist Dems Are Having Their 'Moment' and LOL

It can't be easy to be a media apparatchik for the Democrat Party these days. There really isn't much that even the greatest spin doctors can twist in their favor. And it is showing in the opinions of the American people.

The party has gone so far off the deep end that Democrats just recorded their lowest approval rating in HISTORY at 29 percent. And even those numbers are kind of inflated since the same poll reflects that only seven -- SEVEN -- percent of voters strongly approve of the party.

What is a lapdog publication like Politico to do in such times?

Why, they just make something up, of course.

This morning, Politico published a report from three of their writers (why does it always take so many of them to shovel the manure?) indicating that 'centrist' Democrats are having their 'moment' in the early days of the Trump administration.

Don't laugh ... they're serious. (OK, laugh. We did).

Centrist Democrats are having their moment https://t.co/KpnD6i9Vza — POLITICO (@politico) March 18, 2025

LOL. And they chose Rahm Emanuel, the architect of 'Never Let a Crisis Go to Waste,' as their cover photo.

It gets even more hilarious inside the article. Politico's evidence for the 'resurgence' of centrist Democrats? Gavin Newsom, Chuck Schumer, and the fact that the party won one -- ONE -- special election in Iowa. (The report cites as another 'victory' the result of a different Iowa special election that Democrats lost, but the candidate did better than Kamala Harris.)

Yeah, that's a real turning of the tide, alright.

Is this The Onion? 🤔 — Empire Of Lies (@berningman16) March 18, 2025

It can't be The Onion. We giggled at this article. The Onion hasn't made anyone laugh in more than a decade.

There are no centrist Democrats. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) March 18, 2025

There really aren't. Not even John Fetterman, even though he is one of the few who has momentary bouts of sanity when it comes to Israel. The party base hates him for that, by the way.

And Chuck Schumer? Politico calls him a 'centrist' based on the fact that he didn't vote for a government shutdown recently. And that has the party's shrinking voter base calling for his head, too.

No, they're not.



Politico, you exist in a fantasy world of your own creation. — Fake News Filter (@Jdanker22) March 18, 2025

The greasy used car salesman Newsom seems to be trying to reinvent himself as a moderate, that's for sure, but no one is really buying it. And Democrats are yelling at him as well for inviting the likes of conservative Charlie Kirk on his podcast.

The rest of the media isn't even attempting to pull off the ridiculous stunt that Politico is trying here. Yesterday, The Washington Post wrote an article about six favorite Democrat 'superstars' who are resisting Trump.

Look at all of the 'centrists' they featured:

Six Democrats are finally showing the party how to resist Trump 2.0 https://t.co/foFDGDWvtO pic.twitter.com/piXB4GVYRe — Peter Sherman Crosby (@pscrosby) March 17, 2025

LOL. Yep, those are some real blue dogs right there.

But don't take our word for it when we say that this is all nonsense from Politico. Listen to Democrat voters themselves.

Centrists Dems are Republicans

Republicans are a Far Right Cult

There is no left-wing/liberal party at the moment https://t.co/fuUV98LWbV — K D R (@kdringg) March 18, 2025

If Dems nominate Newsom or Shapiro, I'm not voting https://t.co/fMO5tn5sRm — Alex🌹🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@alexrageous) March 18, 2025

HAHAHA.

Good luck in that 2028 primary, Governor Newsom.

Here's some more from the totally not-crazy left that is ready to embrace a 'centrist.'

The moment in question https://t.co/c8YzhCB6Hn pic.twitter.com/RVhMp8z0mR — People For A Green Movement 🌻 (@People4AGrnMvmt) March 18, 2025

Oh, this is just going SWIMMINGLY with the party base, isn't it?

What moment? The moment of a 21% overall approval rating and 9 points underwater with...checks notes...Democratic voters?



And you're promoting Tiny Dancer as the solution? Useless party that needs to be cast upon the ash heap of history. https://t.co/kqjxJuV1T7 — The Ghost of FDR's Martini 🍸🌹 (@theGSpledge) March 18, 2025

Whew. Tough crowd on the left, aren't they?

Meanwhile, conservatives just had a good old laugh at Politico's latest failed attempt at agitprop.

LMAO — Dr. Gay Russian Bot (@overitall69) March 18, 2025

When neither the left NOR the right are buying what you're selling, maybe it's time to hang up the old typewriter, Politico.

They keep trying to get this idea traction. It is not true or working. — ML (@ApeIt_INK) March 18, 2025

Oh, they'll keep trying it. You can bet on that.

After all, what else can they do? Tell the truth?

That's just crazy talk for Politico.