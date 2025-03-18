We Found Another DOGE Forebear! Watch Joe Biden Warn in 2010 Medicare Fraud...
VIP
The Democrat Party Is Dying, and I Know Why

Even the Left Ain't Buying It: Politico Claims Centrist Dems Are Having Their 'Moment' and LOL

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:10 PM on March 18, 2025
Meme screenshot

It can't be easy to be a media apparatchik for the Democrat Party these days. There really isn't much that even the greatest spin doctors can twist in their favor. And it is showing in the opinions of the American people. 

The party has gone so far off the deep end that Democrats just recorded their lowest approval rating in HISTORY at 29 percent. And even those numbers are kind of inflated since the same poll reflects that only seven -- SEVEN -- percent of voters strongly approve of the party. 

What is a lapdog publication like Politico to do in such times? 

Why, they just make something up, of course. 

This morning, Politico published a report from three of their writers (why does it always take so many of them to shovel the manure?) indicating that 'centrist' Democrats are having their 'moment' in the early days of the Trump administration. 

Don't laugh ... they're serious. (OK, laugh. We did). 

LOL. And they chose Rahm Emanuel, the architect of 'Never Let a Crisis Go to Waste,' as their cover photo. 

It gets even more hilarious inside the article. Politico's evidence for the 'resurgence' of centrist Democrats? Gavin Newsom, Chuck Schumer, and the fact that the party won one -- ONE -- special election in Iowa. (The report cites as another 'victory' the result of a different Iowa special election that Democrats lost, but the candidate did better than Kamala Harris.)

Yeah, that's a real turning of the tide, alright.

It can't be The Onion. We giggled at this article. The Onion hasn't made anyone laugh in more than a decade. 

There really aren't. Not even John Fetterman, even though he is one of the few who has momentary bouts of sanity when it comes to Israel. The party base hates him for that, by the way. 

And Chuck Schumer? Politico calls him a 'centrist' based on the fact that he didn't vote for a government shutdown recently. And that has the party's shrinking voter base calling for his head, too

The greasy used car salesman Newsom seems to be trying to reinvent himself as a moderate, that's for sure, but no one is really buying it. And Democrats are yelling at him as well for inviting the likes of conservative Charlie Kirk on his podcast.

The rest of the media isn't even attempting to pull off the ridiculous stunt that Politico is trying here. Yesterday, The Washington Post wrote an article about six favorite Democrat 'superstars' who are resisting Trump.

Look at all of the 'centrists' they featured:

LOL. Yep, those are some real blue dogs right there. 

But don't take our word for it when we say that this is all nonsense from Politico. Listen to Democrat voters themselves. 

HAHAHA. 

Good luck in that 2028 primary, Governor Newsom. 

Here's some more from the totally not-crazy left that is ready to embrace a 'centrist.'

Oh, this is just going SWIMMINGLY with the party base, isn't it?

Whew. Tough crowd on the left, aren't they?

Meanwhile, conservatives just had a good old laugh at Politico's latest failed attempt at agitprop. 

When neither the left NOR the right are buying what you're selling, maybe it's time to hang up the old typewriter, Politico. 

Oh, they'll keep trying it. You can bet on that. 

After all, what else can they do? Tell the truth? 

That's just crazy talk for Politico. 

Tags: CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRATS GAVIN NEWSOM LEFTISTS MEDIA LAPDOGS POLITICO

