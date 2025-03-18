We Found Another DOGE Forebear! Watch Joe Biden Warn in 2010 Medicare Fraud...
Even the Left Ain't Buying It: Politico Claims Centrist Dems Are Having Their...
NSW Premier: Repealing Hate Speech Laws Would Crush Multiculturalism’s Feels, So Free Spee...
They'll NEVER Get It! Democrats Did Some Soul-Searching and Decided TikTok Is to...
AP Retracts Tulsi Gabbard Hit Piece Confusing Putin for Modi
Katie Pavlich ENDS Keith Olbermann In Heated Back and Forth About Dems TRYING...
He's Running, Isn't He? After RUINING Biz During COVID and With Minimum Wage...
VIP
Patty Murray WARNS Americans that USPS Will Start Delaying Mail If Cut and...
From Retaliation to Redemption: IRS Whistleblowers Who Exposed Hunter Biden Probe Failures...
Chuck Schumer Gleefully Sneers at Weary Taxpayers Desperately Clinging to Their Hard-Earne...
Justice Deferred: John Roberts' Weak Response to Activist Judges Has Conservative X in...
Ever-Tolerant Left Engages in MORE Tesla Terrorism As Vegas Service Center Burns (WATCH)
MUST-READ Thread Highlights Data Showing HOW Trump Won Including YUGE Shift In This...
The Democrat Party Is Dying, and I Know Why

Resistance Is Futile: Democratic Party’s 'Fresh Faces' Plunges DNC Credibility Into Laughable Oblivion

justmindy
justmindy | 4:00 PM on March 18, 2025

If there is one thing Corporate Media loves to do, it is try to make superheroes out of mediocre Democratic politicians. 

Advertisement

How about 'none of the above'? It's basically a clown car.

Many on the left, myself included, are furious at Democratic Party officials for not aggressively contesting President Donald Trump. The decision by Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (New York) last week to acquiesce to a Trump-backed budget bill  was the latest in a series of capitulations by congressional Democrats. Even worse is California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has bizarrely decided this is the time for him to start a podcast with softball interviews of pro-Trump conservatives such as Stephen K. Bannon and Charlie Kirk.

They're exasperated with Schumer and Newsom, and honestly, they bring much sharper ideas to the table. If this is the best the Democrats have to offer, their future looks utterly dismal.

That's a fair question.

They run their mouths quite a bit.

Recommended

Even the Left Ain't Buying It: Politico Claims Centrist Dems Are Having Their 'Moment' and LOL
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Don't stop your enemy while they are destroying themselves.

No, he is talking reasonably to Republicans on his podcast, trying to rehabilitate his image, so they are mad at him.

They think yelling, screaming and sick burns are winning hearts and minds.

Advertisement

People want more than blowhards on television.

It's exciting for Republicans, at least.

Republicans want this on a t-shirt.

Democrats may never win another election.

Tags: BERNIE SANDERS DEMOCRAT LEFTIST AOC JASMINE CROCKETT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Even the Left Ain't Buying It: Politico Claims Centrist Dems Are Having Their 'Moment' and LOL
Grateful Calvin
Justice Deferred: John Roberts' Weak Response to Activist Judges Has Conservative X in an UPROAR
Amy Curtis
NSW Premier: Repealing Hate Speech Laws Would Crush Multiculturalism’s Feels, So Free Speech Can Sod Off
justmindy
Katie Pavlich ENDS Keith Olbermann In Heated Back and Forth About Dems TRYING to Disown Chuck Schumer
Sam J.
They'll NEVER Get It! Democrats Did Some Soul-Searching and Decided TikTok Is to Blame for Kamala's Loss
Amy Curtis
AP Retracts Tulsi Gabbard Hit Piece Confusing Putin for Modi
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Even the Left Ain't Buying It: Politico Claims Centrist Dems Are Having Their 'Moment' and LOL Grateful Calvin
Advertisement