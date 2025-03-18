Resistance Is Futile: Democratic Party’s 'Fresh Faces' Plunges DNC Credibility Into Laughable Oblivion

If there is one thing Corporate Media loves to do, it is try to make superheroes out of mediocre Democratic politicians.

How about 'none of the above'? It's basically a clown car.

Many on the left, myself included, are furious at Democratic Party officials for not aggressively contesting President Donald Trump. The decision by Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (New York) last week to acquiesce to a Trump-backed budget bill was the latest in a series of capitulations by congressional Democrats. Even worse is California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has bizarrely decided this is the time for him to start a podcast with softball interviews of pro-Trump conservatives such as Stephen K. Bannon and Charlie Kirk.

They're exasperated with Schumer and Newsom, and honestly, they bring much sharper ideas to the table. If this is the best the Democrats have to offer, their future looks utterly dismal.

That's a fair question.

"Well they go on CNN and MSNBC a lot." — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 18, 2025

They run their mouths quite a bit.

Wait!!!



They are showing the party how to resist?

So far, the "resistance" is further destroying the party's credibility beyond repair.



Shouldn't we let them continue? https://t.co/rH5m9IsMbi — Ron Pyle (@rreactor) March 18, 2025

Don't stop your enemy while they are destroying themselves.

I thought we were done with old white men? https://t.co/3dWveVKaIZ — Queen of AnCapistan (@syd_viciously) March 18, 2025

No, he is talking reasonably to Republicans on his podcast, trying to rehabilitate his image, so they are mad at him.

wow, @washingtonpost is so out of touch. They don't realize that while these 6 are alright at preaching to the uber left base of the part but do NOTHING to change hearts and minds. It shows exactly where Perry's mind is. he is out of touch https://t.co/WigPZpCY0u — Dino75 (@GenX975) March 18, 2025

They think yelling, screaming and sick burns are winning hearts and minds.

It's amazing that they have elevated these people to the face of the resistance, until they move towards the middle, they're toast. https://t.co/SvdQF6zzv7 — Alan Veach (@a_veachjr) March 18, 2025

This is exactly what the Democrats fail to understand. People don’t want resistance, they want goals and actions that will benefit them. It’s time the democrats stand up and get to work. If they want to change things then learn to compromise and work together for the good of the… https://t.co/GsJpY3MCb3 — We DOGEd a Bullet @Annieoldenough (@AnnieOldenough) March 18, 2025

People want more than blowhards on television.

The new exciting face of the party. https://t.co/4eh01imJsz — Phineas J Whoopee, Lineman extraordinaire ( Ret. ) (@j_whoopee) March 18, 2025

It's exciting for Republicans, at least.

This picture brings joy to the partisan in me. https://t.co/9y1io0nXds — David P Deavel (@davidpdeavel) March 18, 2025

Republicans want this on a t-shirt.

Dems: “Guys, Trump is on the ropes, so if we just push men in girls locker rooms a little harder, combined with support for Venezuelan gangs, we’ll retake it all!”



America: “What the…? — Version|6 (@my_compound) March 18, 2025

Democrats may never win another election.