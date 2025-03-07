UNBELIEVABLE: Payton McNabb's Sorority Expelled HER for 'Bullying' and 'Prejudicial Conduct'

It wasn't that long ago that many people had never heard the name Payton McNabb.

The young former athlete from North Carolina never wanted to be an activist or an 'influencer,' she just wanted to play volleyball. But in 2022, McNabb and her high school teammates were forced to play against a much taller, much stronger man in a volleyball match.

Advertisement

McNabb came close to being killed when that man spiked a volleyball in her face so hard that she suffered traumatic brain injury and partial paralysis. Even after that, however, most of America still had not heard of her. Then, strong supporters of protecting women's sports -- such as Riley Gaines, Jennifer Sey, and Megyn Kelly -- shared her story, and McNabb started to become well-known thanks to a documentary she made about her injuries. She really burst on the scene in 2024 by OBLITERATING Rep. Pramila Jayapal for claiming that 'trans women in sports do no harm.'

This week, after President Trump invited McNabb to his joint address to Congress to recognize her for her courage in speaking out against unfair competition, and to highlight his efforts to protect women in sports, most of the country knows her name now.

Unfortunately, that means backlash. Truly vile leftist YouTuber Emma Vigeland openly laughed at McNabb's traumatic injury, a disgusting tweet on which Kelly dropped scorching hot fire this week.

Last night, we learned that McNabb, now a college student at Western Carolina University (but incapable of pursuing her dream to be a college athlete), also received backlash from her sorority, Delta Zeta, which expelled her last spring for 'bullying' and 'prejudicial conduct.'

Tyler O'Neil and Lesley Davis of The Daily Signal broke the story on Twitter:

🚨EXCLUSIVE



Do you remember @paytonmcnabb_, who got her face beat in by a man playing women’s volleyball?



Well, she also got kicked out of her sorority for *checks notes* confronting a man in the women’s restroom.



The Daily Signal is the first to break this news.… pic.twitter.com/Hb7m59o4uB — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) March 6, 2025

We're shocked we had not learned about this news until yesterday, but as noted above, McNabb has never really sought out attention for herself. She has only tried to protect other women in sports after a man maimed her on the volleyball court.

What was McNabb's unforgivable 'bullying' crime, according to her sorority? She recorded a man who violated her safety and privacy by entering her bathroom.

Her offense? Calmly confronting a man in a dress in a women’s restroom, recording him out of fear for her safety, and posting the video on X to warn other young women. 'What are you doing?' McNabb asks the man. 'Going to the bathroom,' the man responds. 'Why are you in the girls’ bathroom?' she asks. 'Because I’m a trans girl,' the man says. 'I pay a lot of money to be safe in the bathroom,' McNabb notes. The man calls her 'rude.'



As he walks away from McNabb, the female student asks, 'Do you think that’s OK?'

Here’s the incident that got her booted from the sorority. Who’s harassing whom here?! https://t.co/9FjTyCV5sp — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) March 6, 2025

The story continues on to detail how McNabb's disciplinary hearing from the sorority -- led by a man, of course -- was a complete farce in which McNabb's defense wasn't even considered and her religious objections were deemed 'irrelevant.'

The ultimate bitter irony? McNabb's accuser, the man who invaded her bathroom, filed his complaint against her based on Title IX statutes, which are meant to protect women's rights.

Advertisement

Wow. @DeltaZetaNatl doesn’t support women. That is appalling. Why is a man in the woman’s restroom? Seriously? Why? — Mary Studebaker 🟦 (@marymporte) March 7, 2025

Sadly, this is not surprising. When a man joined a sorority at the University of Wyoming, exposing himself to the women while sexually aroused, a judge told the sorority sisters that THEY were the ones who were wrong. When Gaines, Paula Scanlon, and other swimmers objected to sharing a locker room with and competing against a man, Will 'Lia' Thomas, THEY were the ones who were forced to go to counseling for their 'bigotry.'

This insanity simply cannot continue.

This stuff has to stop. Enough is enough. https://t.co/FZqPUKshs4 — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) March 6, 2025

If protecting 'trans rights' means that women have to be punished, violated, and erased, there is no math there.

Women must win that calculation.

As a life long member of an NPC sorority I am disgusted to see that @DeltaZeta chose to dismiss their sister, @paytonmcnabb_ when they should have protected her. Why do you think that a man’s feelings are more important than your sister’s privacy, Delta Zeta? https://t.co/SpIKwVJvsi — Michelle Parker (@MichelleNash45) March 6, 2025

'Disgusted' doesn't even begin to describe it. Delta Zeta and the National Panhellenic Council (NPC) have disgraced themselves.

Shame on Delta Zeta Sorority. @DeltaZetaNatl YOU ARE Disgusting — getmojo (@deltamojoworkin) March 7, 2025

Advertisement

Pull the @DeltaZetaNatl charter at that college. What is wrong with the Greek system? — CrazyNation😊🙁🤡 (@CrazyNation4) March 7, 2025

According to The Daily Signal article, McNabb is fighting back against her expulsion. While she may never want to rejoin a club that kicked her out for the ridiculous charges of 'bullying' and 'prejudicial conduct,' the sorority and the NPC have to face consequences for what they did to her.

McNabb posted on Twitter today with two devastating condemnations of Delta Zeta:

I was kicked out of my sorority for stating the simple truth: men don’t belong in women’s bathrooms.



Instead of standing by me, they chose to appease a grown man living in a false reality. The organization meant to empower women turned its back on one to protect a lie.… https://t.co/Jqilkk9GJv — Payton McNabb (@paytonmcnabb_) March 7, 2025

Instead of standing by me, they chose to appease a grown man living in a false reality. The organization meant to empower women turned its back on one to protect a lie.



STANDING UP FOR WOMEN SHOULD NOT BE CONTROVERSIAL !!!!!

THIS is who Delta Zeta sided with when they kicked me out of my sorority.



They called me, the woman in the women's bathroom, the perpetrator in this scenario while calling the man the victim.



Is this a sick joke? So much for

"sisterhood", @DeltaZetaNatl pic.twitter.com/RcslUuO2Bp — Payton McNabb (@paytonmcnabb_) March 7, 2025

Advertisement

She's not backing down, and she's certainly not shying away anymore from the role that was forced on her, being an activist for women's rights.

And now that President Trump has given her a prominent national profile, Delta Zeta has a bigger fight on its hands than it ever could have wanted.

They surely thought that they would just make their horrible ruling, and Payton McNabb would just quietly accept it.

For a sorority, it's pretty ironic that Delta Zeta doesn't understand strong women, not even a little bit.