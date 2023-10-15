UPDATE: Washington Post gets a glorious Community Note for praising a man pretending to be a woman

Just for fun: You got caught red-handed, Alan - just pay the bill
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:00 PM on October 15, 2023
Meme

Yesterday, we told you about a horrible Washington Post article, praising the 6'2", 300-pound man who joined a sorority at the University of Wyoming. The puff piece glosses over all of the horrific details -- like the man, Dallin Langford, peeping on women in their private spaces while sexually aroused -- to paint him as a victim who 'just wanted to belong.' 

One of the positives we noted yesterday, however, was that while the media will keep trying to push this insanity, people are fed up and are not taking it anymore. And what better voice of the people than Twitter/X Community Notes? Last night, the Post's tweet linking to the Langford article was slapped with a beauty of a Community Note. 

Here is the full note in all its glory: 

Langford is not a woman. Langford is not even a gay man. Langford is a heterosexual man who got his jollies off of peeping on sorority girls. And the shameful sorority national leadership allowed it by changing sorority rules and betraying the women in the sorority.

And that's all there is to it. People are done with the gender ideology cult. 

Twitter had some fun with the note though, at the Post's expense. 

We still think the suggestion yesterday that Jeff Bezos just shut the entire newspaper down is one of the best recommendations we've heard in a while. 

It's the only way gender ideology can survive. But, fortunately, a growing number of people refuse to comply. 

Amazing how the culture has changed (or how they are trying to change it), isn't it?  

We think Elon has some big problems still to work out (specifically in the people he hires), but you can't question the fact that The Washington Post would have never gotten the mocking it deserves under previous Twitter ownership. 

And, unfortunately for the establishment -- politicians, media, and influencers -- Community Notes remains the greatest thing that has ever happened to Twitter.

Related: 
Gross: Washington Post writes vile puff piece on man who joined women's sorority

