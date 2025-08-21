Michael Shellenberger: Mark Zuckerberg Owns Those He Censored Over Climate Change Stories an Apology

Politico Reporter Is Very Upset That Our 'New Normal' Involves Arresting Illegal Immigrant...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on August 21, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Big social media outlets like Facebook and pre-Elon Musk Twitter were hotbeds of censorship. If your opinion (or your meme) didn't toe the Leftist line, it was removed and your account limited (or outright banned).

Last year, Facebook banned news outlet the Epoch Times over a story about Arctic sea ice. The Epoch Times reported the ice levels weren't declining -- something the fact-checkers at Facebook didn't like.

Turned out the Epoch Times was right.

And Michael Shellenberger is demanding an apology from Facebook:

Shellenberger continues:

He's right.

Guess we don't trust all the experts.

He has inflicted more damage on the American psyche than almost anyone.

Far too long.

Ding! Ding! Ding!

Just amazing.

It sure will be.

YUP.

Too often.

THIS.

