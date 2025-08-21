Michael Shellenberger: Mark Zuckerberg Owns Those He Censored Over Climate Change Stories an Apology

Big social media outlets like Facebook and pre-Elon Musk Twitter were hotbeds of censorship. If your opinion (or your meme) didn't toe the Leftist line, it was removed and your account limited (or outright banned).

Last year, Facebook banned news outlet the Epoch Times over a story about Arctic sea ice. The Epoch Times reported the ice levels weren't declining -- something the fact-checkers at Facebook didn't like.

Turned out the Epoch Times was right.

And Michael Shellenberger is demanding an apology from Facebook:

In response to "fact checkers," Facebook last year banned @EpochTimes for saying arctic sea ice wasn't declining. But @EpochTimes was right. Even @guardian now admits it. Mark Zuckerberg @finkd — you owe an apology to everyone you censored. pic.twitter.com/BN6NP7omaL — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) August 20, 2025

Shellenberger continues:

Most self-appointed fact-checkers are liars. They spread disinformation and then demanded censorship on the basis of it. They did this with everything from the Hunter Biden Laptop to transgenderism to the Great Barrier Reef. They should be shut down. pic.twitter.com/rnQ4d8GzNd — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) August 20, 2025

He's right.

They lied about the growing coral on the Great Barrier Reef and got Facebook to censor Australia's top scientist on the issue. pic.twitter.com/IIIaiO7sx6 — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) August 20, 2025

Guess we don't trust all the experts.

.@algore should apologize for lying to billions of people about climate change, islands, and arctic sea ice, which he said would likely disappear over ten years ago. He gave climate anxiety to millions of children. pic.twitter.com/6ftjKXcZQs — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) August 20, 2025

He has inflicted more damage on the American psyche than almost anyone.

The list of everything they lied about is long: https://t.co/nx48TrOf3b — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) August 20, 2025

Far too long.

The entire purpose of “fact checkers” was to issue authoritative lies on behalf of Democrats. — Interesting Times (@FreeTheBee22) August 20, 2025

Ding! Ding! Ding!

They suspended me in 2020 for a conversation with a friend where in I said “the question to me is not whether or not Covid is manmade… the question to me is was it released on purpose or not?”



A few years later they reversed their position publicly. I messaged support for an… — paul buhrow (@Paulbuhrow) August 20, 2025

Just amazing.

"suprises scientists" will be the legacy phrase of the 2020's. — Tom Finnell (@d2fl) August 20, 2025

It sure will be.

Censorship of any information which questions Climate Alarmism is UN policy and extends to Google and Meta algorithms. #auspol https://t.co/HSa5jyTb5k — Edmund Esterbauer (@BirdlifeSC) August 21, 2025

YUP.

One of the things we found in FOIAs of anti-disinformation programs is that some key groups have purely subjective methods for choosing which posts to “check” - like “that doesn’t sound right to us.” So this kind of thing happens a lot https://t.co/FYkbM3sQ5u — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) August 20, 2025

Too often.

Zuckerberg owes the victims of his censorship way more than an apology. He owes us restitution for willingly taking part in a government scheme to bankrupt and destroy the regime’s enemies for the apparent crime of accurately reporting inconvenient facts. https://t.co/mw5GVsiP35 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 21, 2025

THIS.

