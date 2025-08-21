Runaway Texas Dem Compares Ordeal to Blacks Fleeing Slavery or Jews Fleeing Nazis
Ex WaPo Fact Checker Glenn Kessler's Latest Doesn't Exactly Validate Past Claims of...
Florida Teacher’s Vile Bullying: Slaps Conservative Student with ‘Dictator’ Award and Gree...
NY AG Letitia James' Brag About How Big of a Check From Trump...

Rep. Pramila Jayapal Attacks Kroger for Closing WA Stores, Proves She Has NO CLUE What Fiduciary Duty Is

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on August 21, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Yesterday, we told you that Kroger was closing grocery stores in and around Everett, WA due to high crime. This is a direct result of the Democratic Party's soft-on-crime policies, of course.

If Democrats passed and enforced laws around shoplifting and other crimes, businesses wouldn't have to shut their doors and lay people off.

On top of that, companies have a duty to their shareholders to make their businesses profitable. It's called 'fiduciary duty' and Rep. Pramila Jayapal doesn't understand that, either:

Yikes.

Bingo.

We always warn them, and they always ignore us.

Let's start there.

Very bad for business.

They're never to blame for their bad policies.

She knows nothing.

It's incredible, isn't it?

And Jayapal would attack them for breaking those laws, too.

It just might work.

They'll never ask those questions.

It's not like the government where they can just raise taxes and keep spending.

No, it's Democrat greed and incompetence.

