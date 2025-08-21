Rep. Pramila Jayapal Attacks Kroger for Closing WA Stores, Proves She Has NO CLUE What Fiduciary Duty Is

Yesterday, we told you that Kroger was closing grocery stores in and around Everett, WA due to high crime. This is a direct result of the Democratic Party's soft-on-crime policies, of course.

If Democrats passed and enforced laws around shoplifting and other crimes, businesses wouldn't have to shut their doors and lay people off.

On top of that, companies have a duty to their shareholders to make their businesses profitable. It's called 'fiduciary duty' and Rep. Pramila Jayapal doesn't understand that, either:

ICYMI: Kroger is closing a handful of Fred Meyer Stores in the Seattle-area.



This is yet another example of corporations putting their shareholders and profits ahead of their workers and customers.https://t.co/lieUJ8mXU4 pic.twitter.com/LeMqJIMTxh — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) August 20, 2025

Yikes.

Democrats treat theft like a joke and Seattle has a minimum wage of over $20 per hour. Now, you're acting like they're wronging you by closing up stores your policies made unprofitable? Why don't you liberals ever blame yourselves for the consequences of your policies? — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) August 21, 2025

Bingo.

You were warned this would happen but you Democrats always think you know better. Democrat policies kill jobs. Two rulings: Federal and Washington state judges block Kroger-Albertsons mergerhttps://t.co/DwYchuvtZo — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) August 20, 2025

We always warn them, and they always ignore us.

Maybe Seattle's government should do more to reduce crime. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) August 21, 2025

Let's start there.

Maybe if these cities would arrest and convict shoplifters, they wouldn’t close. Crime is bad for business — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) August 21, 2025

Very bad for business.

It's never the problems caused by Democrats who are ruining the city though, is it? You are so completely out-of-touch with REALITY. Why do you hate Americans so much? — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) August 20, 2025

They're never to blame for their bad policies.

Tell me you know nothing about business, economics or really anything. — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) August 21, 2025

She knows nothing.

*blinks rapidly in corporate fiduciary duty* https://t.co/LURZ724XNC — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) August 21, 2025

It's incredible, isn't it?

Putting their shareholders first is called “doing their fiduciary duty” and they are legally obligated to do it.



If you don’t want stores to close, stop creating an environment in which businesses cannot thrive. https://t.co/3CAdqbshcT — K Crary (@Crary76) August 21, 2025

And Jayapal would attack them for breaking those laws, too.

Try this wild idea, arrest & prosecute ppl who steal, otherwise more of this will happen. It's not rocket science, Pramila, they are in biz to make money for themselves, the people who invest in the company along with pay their employees & provide products for PAYING customers. https://t.co/0urqk33ATi — Joe (@JoeC1776) August 21, 2025

It just might work.

A great example of a far Left politician criticizing a business for not being able to operate profitably within their domain rather than asking questions like:



Why are our local businesses struggling?



What can the City/State do to enable this private enterprise? https://t.co/gWMjUSHsaU — Warlord of Multnomah (@WLofMV) August 21, 2025

They'll never ask those questions.

I can’t believe this has to be pointed out, but businesses need to make profits to stay in business https://t.co/axuM78kiuK — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) August 21, 2025

It's not like the government where they can just raise taxes and keep spending.

In Seattle you can only be charged with a misdemeanor so long as you only shoplift less then $750 worth, which is to mean that nothing is done about it. These stores arent comercially viable because of theft and regulations like the $21 min wage. It's not just le corporate greed. https://t.co/qfHzEDtGIT — T.L. Autumn 🦔🏴 (@Seattleite12) August 20, 2025

No, it's Democrat greed and incompetence.

