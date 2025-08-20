Colorado Secretary of State Stomps on a Projection Rake While Trying to Pin...
A Man DIED: Gavin NewSCUM and His Ghoulish Supporters Share a Laugh Over...
Listen to the Lady: Molly Jong-Fast Says Dems Can Win Back Voters by...
Bed, Bath & Beyond Bails on California: No Store Openings, No Apologies
Bank Execs Engage In Some Massive CYA and Place Conservative De-Banking Blame on...
VIP
Voter Registration Trends By Party In 30 States Shows Dem Lunacy Is Working...
Texas Rep's Never-Ending 24-Hour-Plus House Floor Tantrum: Pure Political Theater
Atomic RECALL: FDA Warns Public Not to Eat Walmart Frozen Shrimp That Was...
Whatever, Dude: Tim McBride Whines About Being Referred to As 'Transgender'
Open-Borders Think Tanker Stunned: D.C. Dems Hate President Trump’s Crime-Stopping Crusade
What Was Said on MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Indicates Team Newsom's Trump Trolling on...
Dems' Low Blow: Gavin Newsom's Bandage Pic Mocks Trump Attack, Dishonors Hero's Death
How ICE Is Turbo-Charging Deportations | Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons
Pork Belly Persecution: The UK Is Arresting People for Professing Their Love of...

Here Come the Food Deserts! Kroger to Close Stores In Washington State Thanks to High Crime

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:30 PM on August 20, 2025
ImgFlip

Democrats believe we just have to tolerate crime, homelessness, open-air drug use, and vagrancy in our big cities. They -- who often live in protected enclaves -- don't care about the poor, usually minority, residents of high-crime areas. Preaching about 'criminal justice reform' and 'equity' is more important to the Left than actually making lives better.

Advertisement

Crime ruins cities, and makes life worse for people, especially the people Democrats claim to care about most: poor and working-class families, Blacks and Hispanics, and women.

Businesses will not stay in high-crime areas. They will not continue to lose money and put their employees' lives at risk to appease Democrat politicians.

In Washington state, stores are closing precisely because Democrats won't crack down on crime.

Here's more from KVI.com:

Kroger, the parent company of Fred Meyer, announced Monday it will close two Puget Sound locations this fall as part of a broader cost-cutting strategy following the collapse of its proposed merger with Albertsons.

The company said its Fred Meyer stores in Everett (8530 Evergreen Way) and Kent (10201 S.E. 240th St.) will shut down in mid-October. Both closures were confirmed by the union representing affected workers.

“Unfortunately, due to a steady rise in theft and a challenging regulatory environment that adds significant costs, we can no longer make these stores financially viable,” a Fred Meyer spokesperson told The Seattle Times.

The decision comes as Cincinnati-based Kroger works to shutter underperforming stores nationwide. The company, which operates 59 Fred Meyer and 55 QFC locations in Washington, announced in June that it plans to close 60 stores across the U.S. over the next 18 months.

Recommended

A Man DIED: Gavin NewSCUM and His Ghoulish Supporters Share a Laugh Over Trump Assassination Attempt
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Bath and Body Works is also pulling brick-and-mortar stores out of California, citing its regulatory and anti-business political climate.

Great job, Democrats!

Eating is bad for the planet, after all.

'These businesses should just continue losing revenue to criminals!'

Democrats run Washington.

Right into the ground.

That, and because Republicans often refuse to even attempt to run for office.

You sure did.

Democrats want wide-scale public transportation, public housing, and massive social services.

Advertisement

You only get that in a high-trust society where people obey the law and behave themselves in public.

Democrats don't want to hold law-breakers and miscreants responsible.

Of course they will.

'Never let a crisis go to waste' and all that.

She's correct.

Maybe the Democrats will learn this. Eventually. 

Or maybe voters will.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it. 

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY ECONOMY HOMELESSNESS WASHINGTON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Man DIED: Gavin NewSCUM and His Ghoulish Supporters Share a Laugh Over Trump Assassination Attempt
Amy Curtis
Whatever, Dude: Tim McBride Whines About Being Referred to As 'Transgender'
Grateful Calvin
Bank Execs Engage In Some Massive CYA and Place Conservative De-Banking Blame on Obama and Biden
Amy Curtis
Colorado Secretary of State Stomps on a Projection Rake While Trying to Pin a 'Dictator' Label on Trump
Doug P.
Listen to the Lady: Molly Jong-Fast Says Dems Can Win Back Voters by Going Full-Blown Commie
Amy Curtis
Bed, Bath & Beyond Bails on California: No Store Openings, No Apologies
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

A Man DIED: Gavin NewSCUM and His Ghoulish Supporters Share a Laugh Over Trump Assassination Attempt Amy Curtis
Advertisement