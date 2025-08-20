Here Come the Food Deserts! Kroger to Close Stores In Washington State Thanks to High Crime

Democrats believe we just have to tolerate crime, homelessness, open-air drug use, and vagrancy in our big cities. They -- who often live in protected enclaves -- don't care about the poor, usually minority, residents of high-crime areas. Preaching about 'criminal justice reform' and 'equity' is more important to the Left than actually making lives better.

Crime ruins cities, and makes life worse for people, especially the people Democrats claim to care about most: poor and working-class families, Blacks and Hispanics, and women.

Businesses will not stay in high-crime areas. They will not continue to lose money and put their employees' lives at risk to appease Democrat politicians.

In Washington state, stores are closing precisely because Democrats won't crack down on crime.

BREAKING: Grocery stores closing in Everett, Washington due to high crime and open air drug markets. — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) August 20, 2025

Here's more from KVI.com:

Kroger, the parent company of Fred Meyer, announced Monday it will close two Puget Sound locations this fall as part of a broader cost-cutting strategy following the collapse of its proposed merger with Albertsons. The company said its Fred Meyer stores in Everett (8530 Evergreen Way) and Kent (10201 S.E. 240th St.) will shut down in mid-October. Both closures were confirmed by the union representing affected workers. “Unfortunately, due to a steady rise in theft and a challenging regulatory environment that adds significant costs, we can no longer make these stores financially viable,” a Fred Meyer spokesperson told The Seattle Times. The decision comes as Cincinnati-based Kroger works to shutter underperforming stores nationwide. The company, which operates 59 Fred Meyer and 55 QFC locations in Washington, announced in June that it plans to close 60 stores across the U.S. over the next 18 months.

Bath and Body Works is also pulling brick-and-mortar stores out of California, citing its regulatory and anti-business political climate.

Great job, Democrats!

Creating a high trust safe society is crucial to a thriving society. Besides crime, Americans are suffering from debt and inflation. We need to stop focusing on the world and focus just on America. — Sovereign Economy (@SovEconomy) August 20, 2025

Democrats want wide-scale public transportation, public housing, and massive social services.

You only get that in a high-trust society where people obey the law and behave themselves in public.

Democrats don't want to hold law-breakers and miscreants responsible.

